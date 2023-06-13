Queen Street will be a hotspot for food, beer and entertainment as Celebrate Lancaster kicks off Friday.

Though Celebrate Lancaster was typically held as an early celebration of Independence Day, it will take place on an earlier weekend this year to coordinate with Juneteenth celebrations, Lancaster city spokesperson Amber Strazzo Righter confirmed in a phone call with LNP|LancasterOnline.

Juneteenth, June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The City of Lancaster and Crispus Attucks Community Center partnered up to create the theme "Honoring Umoja." In Swahili, Umoja means "unity."

The event, which will close down Lancaster city's Queen Street from Chestnut Street to King Street, kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Friday with food trucks and music. Queen and Orange streets will close to traffic around 11 a.m., Strazzo Righter said.

Additional closures include East Grant Street at Christian Street to North Queen Street starting at 7 a.m., as well as the 000 and 100 blocks of North Queen Street and Market Street at King Street and Water Street starting at 8 a.m.

There will be nearly two dozen food vendors on site, many of which celebrate the owners' cultural food favorites. Visitors can expect to see Asian, African, Spanish and soul foods, among other options.

Some other ongoing activities include henna tattoos by artist Keisha Finnie, face painting, works from businesses like JHM Spray Art and Baldwin's Gallery and more.

Celebrate Lancaster will host two beer gardens, one with Lancaster Rec at Ewell Plaza from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and another at Isaac's Craft Kitchen from 3-9 p.m.

Attendees can expect to see performances from artists like Ever Sandoval, Sir Dominique Jordan, Arthur Brinson, Pro Human Future and Spoken Musik. Local funk band Ralph Real and the Family Jam will headline.

Due to ongoing construction at Binns Park, Penn Square will be home to all music and staged live performances from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3-9 p.m.

In lieu of fireworks, which were permanently canceled from the event in 2022 because of a lack of a safe drop zone with Ewell Plaza's residences and businesses, the night will end with a dance party that runs from 9-9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit lanc.news/CelebrateLanc2023.