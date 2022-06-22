People who lived in Lancaster city before the start of the pandemic will see a familiar sight this Friday: people gathering on a closed-off Queen Street to celebrate the city in all its splendor.

After two years of roaming performances and social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Celebrate Lancaster festival will return full swing in the heart of downtown Lancaster.

"The downtown is coming back to life in general," says Kate DeHaven-Freund, special programs and events manager with the City of Lancaster's office of promotion.

In conjunction with Celebrate Lancaster, the Imperial restaurant connected to the Holiday Inn, at 26 E. Chestnut St., will debut its new terrace, fit for both dining and people watching.

That's not the only new attraction at Celebrate Lancaster this weekend. This year, instead of fireworks, event organizers have put together a glow dance party with a Mardi Gras feel to end the night.

Here's a full guide on what to expect for this year's Celebrate Lancaster festival, from road closures to food options.

The basics

Celebrate Lancaster, held Friday, serves as a hybrid between a block party and a Fourth of July celebration. It will run this year from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with live entertainment running consistently from 4 to 10 p.m.

Confirmed food vendors for the event include Bricker's French Fries, Chellas Arepa Kitchen, Dough Heads Waffles, Fish, Bread, and Chicken, Kona Ice, LA Concessions, Mista Twista Ice Cream, Pizza Tent, Reunion Food Truck, Schnader's Conessions, Sherri's Crab Cakes, Soulfrito BBQ, Soulfully Famous Soul Food, Souvlaki Boys and Walk-o Taco.

There will also be two Tellus360 beer gardens, one in Penn Square and the other in Binns Park.

For kids, there will be a designated area for family friendly activities, most of which are free. There will also be performances from a stilt walker and a magician.

The event is free and open to the public. There are no COVID-19 safety protocols in place, though there will be handwashing stations.

"It's a popular event. It's going to be as spread out as it can be," DeHaven-Freund says. Event organizers aren't sure whether there will be large crowds at this year's event, or if people will trickle in or out.

Road closures

7 a.m.:

- East Grant Street at Christian Street to North Queen Street.

- Market Street at King Street and William Henry Place.

8 a.m.:

- 000 and 100 blocks of North Queen Street.

4 p.m.:

- 000 block of West Orange Street.

- 000 and 100 blocks of East Orange Street.

No fireworks

In lieu of fireworks this year, Celebrate Lancaster will instead host a mini glow parade at the end of the night from the Binns Park stage to the Penn Square stage. Those Boys Brass will perform during the walk, DeHaven-Freund says.

Afterwards, there will be a dance party with tunes from DJ Jones.

"It'll hopefully have a Mardi Gras feel," says DeHaven-Freund. "It's just going to be a fun end-of-night thing to keep the party going."

There won't be fireworks this year because there's not a safe place near Celebrate Lancaster to launch them, says DeHaven-Freund.

"It was a big decision, but basically because so much stuff is coming back downtown ... our fire department determined that the drop zone and the safety fall zone wasn't what it used to be like," says, noting the new development and residences in Ewell Plaza.

Event coordinators did a lot of research and talked with the fire department, as well as a fireworks company. Both determined there wasn't a safe drop zone close to the event, DeHaven-Freund says.

Entertainment

Diversity and representation were a big deciding factor in which acts to book for Celebrate Lancaster, DeHaven-Freund says.

Dancers, singers and even theater companies will perform at the Binns Park and Penn Square stages.

Here are the acts that will perform at Celebrate Lancaster.

Binns Park

- Lancaster band Mark DeRose & The Dreadnoughts formed in 2013. The band is high-energy and draws inspiration from roots, soul and classic rock. Its website describes it as a band for fans of Dave Matthews, Van Morrison and the Allman Brothers.

- Ralph Real and the Family Jam is a funk band from Central PA. Singer Ralph Real is a touring musician, as well as a producer and keyboardist.

- Dancers from the South Asian Association of Lancaster (SAAL) dance to traditional Indian music and often perform at Indian festivals to celebrate their gods, religious holidays and culture.

- Speak to my Soul is an organization that amplifies Black voices and art through performance, advocacy, funding and other endeavors.

- Los Monstros is a latin/dance fusion band that describes itself as a combination of Marc Anthony, Pitbull, Don Omar, Romeo Santos and Bob Marley.

Penn Square

- DJ Jones, who has been a professional DJ and mixmaster for more than 11 years, will emcee throughout the night.

- Teatro Paloma is a Lancaster-based theater company that amplifies Latinx voices and productions, performing works in both English and Spanish.

- Papa Tater is a magician based in Lancaster County. His jokes and tricks are family friendly.