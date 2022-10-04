Lancaster city will be alive with the sound of live music, vendors and activities for kids and adults next Saturday, Oct. 15, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Some performers at Binns Park include Grammy-nominated musician Brenda K. Starr, as well as several dance groups — Yetzari Ballet Folklorico, Grupo Folklorico Colombiano, Zamba de Brazil and Quimbamba — band Kano Keys, DJ Flaco and carnival group Los Andulleros de Santiago.

There will be around 10 food vendors, including Chella's Arepa Kitchen, Homage, Tacos el Gordo and more. There will also be a beer garden on site, with Old San Juan serving up drinks.

“We look forward to celebrating Lancaster’s Hispanic community for all the ways they have shaped our city, and helped Lancaster City flourish,” says Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace in a press release.

In the newly opened Ewell Plaza, there will be face painting, balloon art, henna tattoos and several community service organizations on-site.

If You Go What: A celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month in Lancaster city. Where: The 100 block of North Queen St., including Binns Park and Ewell Plaza in Lancaster city. When: Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m. Cost: Free admission. More info: visitlancastercity.com.

