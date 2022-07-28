Jellicle cats will soon dance, sing and saunter across Susquehanna Stage.

The Marietta theater will debut its production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Cats” on Friday, which follows felines as they figure out who will receive the honor of being sent to the Heaviside Layer, often interpreted as a heaven-like place of rebirth for cats.

This dance-heavy production is based on the T.S. Eliot story “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” Famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, known for musicals like “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” debuted “Cats” in 1981.

Longtime local theater choreographer Jill Gagliano directed and choreographed this production.

For more information about the production, visit susquehannastage.com

IF YOU GO What: “Cats” musical Where: Susquehanna Stage, 133 W. Market St., Marietta. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4-6; 2 p.m. Aug. 7. Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for children. More info: susquehannastage.com.