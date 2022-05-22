Silvia Vasquez-Lavado has spent her entire life climbing mountains, both real and symbolic.

Her path from being a young girl in Lima, Peru, to becoming a world-renowned mountaineer, writer and mentor didn't come easy.

When she was a child, she was sexually assaulted. The grief from that traumatic event stayed with her long into adulthood. She looked for an escape, and education was her first way out.

Vasquez-Lavado attended Millersville University in the '90s, and was recently invited back to campus as the 2022 graduation ceremony commencement speaker on May 9.

Her mother chose the school that she went to purely by aesthetics; Millersville University's campus looked prettiest, says Vasquez-Lavado. She received a full-ride scholarship that would be applicable to many schools in the United States, so long as she studied STEM education.

The first time she traveled to the United States was to attend Millersville in 1992. She watched shows like "90210" and "The Cosby Show" to give her an idea of what America looked like.

“It was culture shock when I first landed, because my idea of the United States was that everything would be a huge city,” Vasquez-Lavado says.

Vasquez-Lavado, who graduated in 1996, originally intended to major in molecular biology, but that proved to be a challenging major, so she switched to business, she says.

Nearly 30 years later, she's now a published author of the memoir "In the Shadow of the Mountain," which is currently in pre-production. Selena Gomez is slated to play Vasquez-Lavado; no release date has been set.

But even with Hollywood on her heels, Vasquez says the greatest recognition was being named Millersville's commencement speaker.

“It’s the biggest honor of my life," Vasquez-Lavado says in an interview before the ceremony.

Time at Millersville

Vasquez-Lavado was an engaged student, but she had a bit of a learning curve — she didn't know any English.

It was also hard for her to pack up and leave everything she knew in Peru. While attending Millersville, she had a very kind host family, however.

“(Millersville) felt cozy," Vasquez-Lavado says. "I was very surprised about the amount of international students.”

All of these factors made an uncomfortable situation a little more comfortable, and she was able to come into her own as she continued studying at Millersville. She joined the campus's radio station, WIXQ, with two other international students, and they were able to bring music from their cultures to kids listening on campus through a show called "World Beat."

Like most other students, even current ones, she enjoyed the wings at Jack's Tavern and the Stromboli at Sugar Bowl. Though she hadn't stepped foot on campus since graduating, except to give this year's commencement speech, she recalled her experience at the school fondly.

“Coming back, I think what comes to me is, 'wow, this building is still here, the swans are there, Sugar Bowl!',” she says with a laugh. Some things changed, but many stayed the same.

One of the most influential things to come from Vasquez-Lavado's time at Millersville, however, is her fascination with the internet. It was new to her, and she says she was enthralled by its powerful connectivity. It opened the world to her, and she was able to meet many people and learn more than what she previously knew.

Eventually, after graduating, she climbed another mountain — entering the job field in San Francisco. She spent many of her years working her way up the corporate ladder, and in the process also obtaining a Visa to become a permanent citizen in the United States.

She says her education at Millersville University led her to have confidence in herself and her degree.

“Having to overcome learning a new language, having felt the support of the community, just gave me the strength to just give (things) a try," Vasquez-Lavado says.

But, despite how hard she tried to get away from her past, it crept back.

Mountain of a memoir

Vasquez-Lavado says she reached a point where she was unable to cope with the trauma from her sexual abuse, which led her to alcoholism.

"I was trying to outrun my past and my shame," Vasquez-Lavado says. "I felt that if I had a great job, and kept climbing the corporate ladder, and had a title, that would erase trying to face that part of my past.”

She called her mom and asked for help; her mom told her to visit Peru and get away from the noise for a while. She agreed.

While in Peru, Vasquez-Lavado took part in a healing ritual where she consumed ayahuasca, a blend of vines and plants that produce a psychoactive effect. In the U.S., the drug is a legal gray area; its active ingredient, DMT, is considered a Schedule I drug, but legal retreats have opened in the U.S. in recent years under religious protections.

It's commonly used in South American countries for its healing properties, and many report having spiritual visions after they consume it.

In Vasquez-Lavado's vision, she saw the adult version of herself and the little girl version of herself walking together in a valley through mountains.

After the ritual, Vasquez-Lavado says she took the vision seriously and decided to meet the call of the mountains.

Her first endeavor was Mount Everest. Vasquez-Lavado and her hiking group made it to the base of the mountain before having to turn back because of a medical issue with the hiking guide. After that experience, however, she says she felt refreshed and wanted more. Vasquez-Lavado set out to complete the Seven Summits, or the trek to the top of each continent's tallest mountain.

In 2005, she conquered Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, her first challenge in the Seven Summits.

Vasquez-Lavado became the first openly lesbian woman to complete the Seven Summits. But, that was never the goal — in fact, she says she's surprised someone else didn't do it first.

Throughout her hikes, her inspiration was less contingent on being the first of anything: it was to continue connecting to the little girl she saw in her vision.

"I knew I was doing it for myself and for the connection to my little girl," Vasquez-Lavado says.

But, she didn't make a point of sharing that inspiration.

"That connection, climbing as a survivor, was very personal, so I kept it kind of quiet," she says.

It wasn't until she was in a motorcycle accident that she realized that she needed to tell her story. While Vasquez-Lavado was in the hospital to get checked for injuries, they found a tumor at the base of her brain. Doctors weren't sure if it was cancerous, though Vasquez-Lavado worried as her mom died of cancer not long before the accident.

She recalls thinking, "If it’s my time to go, I’m grateful. I’ve had one hell of a life."

Luckily, the tumor was benign, but it did take her more than a year to recover from her injuries. She decided it was time to tell her story, so she wrote a memoir called "In the Shadow of the Mountain," a raw depiction of trauma and triumph.

The memoir has been adapted for film and will feature Gomez in the starring role. She was in Peru when she got the news, and she says she couldn't be more excited to work with Gomez.

"The fact that she’s being so vulnerable and up front, I think that’s a strength that is a dream," Vasquez-Lavado says. "I am honored. I’m grateful that she has expressed interest."

Vasquez-Lavado's life is currently a bit hectic, with working on the movie, working on other media projects, working with her nonprofit Courageous Girls, which helps girls in other countries who have been sexually abused. There's also one-off engagement too, like the commencement ceremony at Millersville.

But, she says none of this would have been possible without her education at Millersville University. It gave her a sense of community and hope, as well as a new start, she says.

"Millersville, from the beginning, became my first understanding of what it meant to be part of a community, my home outside of the only home I knew," Vasquez-Lavado says during her commencement speech.

She encouraged students to get to know who they are, love those around them and to never be afraid to start again, even if the road ahead looks difficult.

"Everyone graduating today got to embrace the meaning of common humanity," Vasquez-Lavado says. "Applying this understanding and connecting with others will make you reach any inner or outer mountain you have."