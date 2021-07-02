The Vidjam Filmmaking Weekend will return to central Pennsylvania this summer.

From July 16 to 18, area filmmakers will write, shoot and edit a film in 48 hours. The films will be based on a single theme to be revealed July 16 at 7 p.m. at vidjam.org, and on Vidjam’s Facebook page. Filmmakers have until 7 p.m. July 18 to submit their film at vidjam.org/submit/.

The 48-hour filmmaking weekend gives filmmakers an opportunity to collaborate on a 4-to-8-minute short film.

The films will be screened at Zoetropolis in Lancaster city on Aug. 15. The event will also include an award ceremony and a Q&A session for the filmmakers.

Vidjam’s mission is to encourage new filmmakers and educate the public about the filmmaking process. The nonprofit’s goal is to enable and develop a filmmaking community through education, resources and collaborative opportunities. For more information, visit vidjam.org.