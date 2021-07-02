enough is enough

A scene from "Enough is Enough," which was screened at Vidjam in 2018. 

 FILE PHOTO

The Vidjam Filmmaking Weekend will return to central Pennsylvania this summer.

From July 16 to 18, area filmmakers will write, shoot and edit a film in 48 hours. The films will be based on a single theme to be revealed July 16 at 7 p.m. at vidjam.org, and on Vidjam’s Facebook page. Filmmakers have until 7 p.m. July 18 to submit their film at vidjam.org/submit/.

The 48-hour filmmaking weekend gives filmmakers an opportunity to collaborate on a 4-to-8-minute short film.

The films will be screened at Zoetropolis in Lancaster city on Aug. 15. The event will also include an award ceremony and a Q&A session for the filmmakers.

Vidjam’s mission is to encourage new filmmakers and educate the public about the filmmaking process. The nonprofit’s goal is to enable and develop a filmmaking community through education, resources and collaborative opportunities. For more information, visit vidjam.org

