Thanks to technology, the dream of the '50s never has to die.

Though Roy Orbison died in the late '80s and Buddy Holly perished in an infamous plane crash in 1959, their visages will be present in the form of holograms in the new "Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour."

A live band and background singers will bolster remastered original audio from Orbison and Holly.

The show comes to American Music Theater on Saturday, Feb. 19, with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $39 and go on sale Saturday, Aug. 21.

Created by the company Base Hologram, which is also responsible for a Whitney Houston hologram tour, the Orbison and Holly holograms came about after consultation with Orbison's son, Alex, and Holly's widow, Maria Elena.

For more information on the show, visit amtshows.com.