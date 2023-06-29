For the first time in its nearly 50-year history, Buck Motorsports Park & Entertainment Complex will transform its grounds from a dirt track fit for demolition derbies to a country music concert venue.

The inaugural I-105 Country Freedom Fest kicks off July 3 with country stars Justin Moore and Granger Smith performing at the Buck's first concert.

The show is presented in partnership with WIOV, the Ephrata-based country music station that hosts Fallfest, the annual country music festival that attracts thousands.

"I wanted to put the Buck on the map, and I want to do something that people said couldn't be done," said Zane Rettew, owner and general manager at the Buck. "We wanted to bring people like Justin Moore to our small town."

Moore is perhaps best known for songs like "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home," "Why We Drink" and "We Didn't Have Much."

Smith, who recently announced on social media he would quit music to pursue a career in ministry, is known for songs like "Backroad Song," "Happens Like That" and "Don't Tread On Me." Country Freedom Fest will be one of his last performances in Pennsylvania.

Tickets are still on sale for the event, though Rettew estimates that the concert will be sold out by Saturday. There will not be any at-the-door sales, Rettew said.

Rettew and his wife, Lindsey, bought the Providence Township-based motorsports park in 2022. Since then, the two invested in major upgrades to the venue, including new aluminum bleachers, air-conditioned bathrooms, a significantly wider track, a new merchandise store and other additions.

So, it wasn't difficult to turn the Buck into a concert venue, said Brian Gilpin, president of Illusion Sound & Lighting and concert coordinator for Freedom Fest.

"They have the infrastructure," Gilpin said. "We converted the track to a stage, with an area where guests can get close to the artists."

The doors open at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. Attendees are not allowed to tailgate in the parking lot before the event, as the Buck wants to keep the event family friendly, Rettew said.

The concert stage, with a planned catwalk, will be situated at the closed end of the track.

Attendees can watch the show on the track or in the grandstands.

"It's a large property, but where the entertainment is held, it creates a pretty intimate setting ... There's no bad seat," said Gilpin.

The concert will feature large video screens that air the concert, so attendees will be able to "see the singer like you're in the front row," Gilpin said.

Rettew calls the Country Freedom Fest a "friendly competitor" to Fallfest.

The Overlook Community Campus hosted Fallfest from 2008-2018 before the festival moved to the Maple Grove Raceway in Berks County from 2019-2022. This year, it returns to Overlook's campus in Manheim Township.

"We're keeping our festival in July, so we can roll right through Freedom Fest," Rettew said. "They can announce their headliner for Fallfest and then Fallfest can obviously take place the first week of October."

More than anything, Rettew wants to make the Buck, and Quarryville, prime destinations for tourists. One of the ways to do that is by creating different events that aren't necessarily dedicated to monster trucks and demolition derbies, though those are still integral parts of the venue's programming, Rettew said.

While this is the Buck's first concert, it won't be the last. The park will announce Freedom Fest's 2024 dates at the inaugural concert.

For more information, visit buckmotorsports.com.