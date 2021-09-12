LancasterHistory has announced its series of Regional History Colloquium talks and Presidential Lectures for this fall. The series will be held online again this year, via Zoom.

The program features historians and scholars speaking on topics relating to the history of southeastern Pennsylvania and its surrounding region.

All lectures are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Those registering will receive information about how to view the lectures via Zoom.

Presidential Lectures are:

— “Was Buchanan A Slaveholder? (And Why That Matters),” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Matthew Pinsker, American history professor at Dickinson College in Carlisle, will discuss President James Buchanan’s relationship to slavery and enslaved people, and his legacy related to the issue.

— “Buchanan and The Mysticism of the Law,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. Tim Blessing, a professor of history and political science at Alvernia College in Reading, will discuss President James Buchanan’s promotion of the Democratic Party’s platform of “popular sovereignty,” and whether Buchanan really followed the rule of law.

The Regional History Colloquium programs are:

• “The First Reconstruction: Black Politics in America from the Revolution to the Civil War,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Author, historian and Franklin & Marshall College professor Van E. Gosse will trace the rise of organized, visible black politics, from the Constitution through Abraham Lincoln’s election, focused on the quest for citizenship, the vote and power within free states.

• “The Grand Old Lady of Prince Street: A History of the Fulton Theatre,” by Leslie Stainton, author of “Staging Ground: An American Theater and Its Ghosts.” Stainton teaches writing at the University of Michigan Residential College. The lecture will be streamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

• “C. Emlen Urban: Lost & Found,” featuring retired architect and LNP | Lancaster Online columnist Gregory J. Scott. Scott will talk about some of Urban’s lesser-known design commissions. The lecture will be streamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

• “The Music of Ephrata Cloister,” by musicologist and Grammy Award nominee Christopher Dylan Herbert, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Herbert will discuss his research that, among other things, revealed America’s first known women composers.

For information and registration for any of the programs, visit the events page at lancasterhistory.org.