An off-Broadway revival of a Stephen Sondheim musical, co-starring Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe of “Harry Potter” fame, will start previews on Broadway in September, and tickets will be available starting later this week.

“Merrily We Roll Along,” which had a recent limited run in fall of 2022 at the off-Broadway New York Theatre Workshop, will start preview performances on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Hudson Theatre, 141 W. 44th St., New York, the producers announced in a news release.

The Broadway production reunites the three off-Broadway stars — Groff, Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez, portraying Franklin Shepard, Charley Kringas and Mary Flynn, respectively. In reverse chronological order, the musical tells the story of the relationship of three creative friends and how their friendship evolved — and soured — over a 20-year period.

The production, the musical’s first-ever revival on Broadway, will have a limited run of 18 weeks, according to the news release. The show’s opening night has not been announced.

Pre-sale tickets for those signing up on the show’s website start Thursday, March 23, and sales for the general public begin Friday, March 24.

For information, visit the show’s website at merrilyonbroadway.com or the Hudson Theatre website at thehudsonbroadway.com.

The Hudson Theatre has just under 1,000 seats.

Though the show was a Broadway flop for composer Sondheim and book writer George Furth when it premiered in 1981, the recent off-Broadway revival garnered positive reviews from the critics.

Maria Friedman, who won Britain’s Olivier Award for helming the 2013 “Merrily...” revival in London’s West End, will direct the Broadway iteration of the show as she did the off-Broadway version.

Groff grew up in Ronks, graduated from Conestoga Valley High School and performed in local theater productions before getting a starring role in “Spring Awakening” on Broadway in 2006. He earned a Tony Award nomination for that role, and Tony and Emmy nominations for playing King George III in Broadway’s “Hamilton,” which was filmed for streaming on Disney+.

On the big screen, Groff recently starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Knock at the Cabin,” and appeared in “The Matrix Resurrections.” He’s known for voicing Kristoff in the Disney “Frozen” animated films, starring in Netflix’s “Mindhunter” and HBO’s “Looking,” and playing a recurring role on Fox’s “Glee.”

Groff, who will turn 38 on Sunday, also starred as Seymour off-Broadway in "Little Shop of Horrors" in 2019.