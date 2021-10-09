Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola will be featured at the first event of a new Fulton Theatre speaker series, created through a committee that works to broaden the variety of community voices represented at the theater.

Viola, who oversees one of the country's largest industry-based nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations, will kick off the season-long series that's being organized through the Fulton’s Fulton’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) Committee.

The presentation is at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Fulton, 12 N. Prince St. The talk will also be presented at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the S. Dale High Leadership Center, 1861 William Penn Way, at Greenfield.

Viola will be part of a panel discussion that includes Jeffrey Coon, who plays Bruce Bechdel in the Fulton’s current mainstage show, “Fun Home." The panel will discuss issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community and questions that are raised by the musical "Fun Home." Viola will also talk about the founding, mission and accomplishments of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The conversation at both events will be moderated by Fulton Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin.

Tickets are free for both events, but seating is limited and registration is required. Call 717-397-7425 for tickets at the Fulton and visit the Greenfield site at greenfieldlancaster.com for the Greenfield event.

Future events in the speaker series will address topics connected to future shows in the Fulton's 2021-22 season, and is designed to be part of the Fulton's mission of "moving the collective soul of our community through art," according to a news release.