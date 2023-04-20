Gary Johnson was there on Jan. 26, 1988, when “The Phantom of the Opera” opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre.

Thirty-five years later, Steven Sherts was there when Broadway’s longest-running show closed on April 16, 2023, after nearly 14,000 performances and seven Tony Awards.

For Johnson, of Lititz, and Sherts, formerly of East Petersburg, they have made history in a show than spanned more than three decades, garnering a devoted following of “Phans” who cherish the legendary musical.

They did it from the orchestra pit, where both played the French horn. Johnson held the first seat for French horn in the orchestra for 12 years, an almost-unheard-of period of time for a musician to play for one Broadway show. In 2022 Sherts took over that same seat for the last year of “Phantom of the Opera,” after spending the last 16 years as a substitute playing the French horn in the show.

“Phantom” first opened in London in 1986, before it debuted on Broadway two years later. Based on the book with the same title by Gaston Leroux, it is the fictional story of ghostly tales at the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris, France, and an ingenue soprano mentored by a mysterious, tortured figure. The music was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with songs that include “Think of Me,” “Wishing You Were Here,” and “Music of the Night.”

“Ever since I first heard the music of “Phantom of the Opera,” I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” said Sherts from his home in Yonkers, New York. “It was thrilling to be in the same seat that Gary Johnson was in, as first French horn, in the closing show.”

Sherts was fortunate to have the opportunity to meet Johnson several years ago. Sherts was visiting family members in the Lititz area who knew Johnson. They were in the same neighborhood and introduced them. The two musicians got to sit down at Johnson’s home for hours of reminiscing about playing French horn in “Phantom of the Opera.”

For Johnson, it was a look back at being in the orchestra of a show that would turn out to be wildly popular and give him 12 years of steady employment on Broadway.

“I feel like I lived my whole lifetime in that show,” Johnson said. “It was a tremendous gift to be a part of it.”

‘A big deal’

Johnson was no newcomer to Broadway when he joined the orchestra of “Phantom of the Opera.” He had played French horn for more than 30 Broadway shows over the years, including “Oklahoma,” “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” “The Sound of Music,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Carousel.” He landed the “Phantom” gig just as the show he had been playing for, “42nd Street,” was about to close.

“I knew this was going to be a big deal,” said Johnson. “I was very excited.”

Originally from Iowa, Johnson fell in love with the French horn the first time he heard it. He had played trumpet in high school, switching to French horn when he pursued his music education at Drake University before heading to New York City.

“There is something so haunting, gorgeous and regal about the French horn,” said Johnson. “It is also very challenging to play because it is so easy to miss notes. Once I discovered the French horn, I never looked back.”

Johnson met his other love, his wife Dixie, while they were both performing in “The Merry Widow” at the Lincoln Center in 1964. She was a singer and he played in the orchestra. They have been married for 55 years, and over the years, she was also a vocal coach. After some time spent in Texas, the couple moved to Lititz in 2007.

Johnson had retired from “Phantom of the Opera” in 2000 at the age of 62. He said he orchestra was like his family, in that they had worked so long together. When the show closed on April 16, there were at least 11 musicians who had been in the show for the entire 35-year run. He looks back with a smile recalling the camaraderie and the closeness of the orchestra.

“Sometimes there was some drama in the orchestra pit. It was very crowded, and we were all so close together, there would be squabbles about being in each other’s space,” said Johnson, noting there were 27 musicians.

When Johnson heard that “Phantom” was about to close, he felt a sadness. It had been more than 20 years since he was in the orchestra, but the show will be forever in his heart.

“It was the end of a era,” said Johnson.

A year in first chair

For Sherts, the closing of “Phantom” marked the end of a year-long stint as first chair — the same chair as Johnson’s — after serving as a substitute for 16 years. It was also one of the most memorable moments of his career, with a closing and gala reception that featured Webber and many of the cast members. The night before, on the second-to-last public show, the audience of “Phans” who had been fortunate enough to snag tickets gave the show a seemingly endless standing ovation that went on and on for more than 30 minutes.

Sherts might feel a bit sad about the closing of “Phantom of the Opera,” but he has his sights set on being in the orchestra of the new production of “Camelot” on Broadway. He will also substitute in the orchestras of “Moulin Rouge,” “The Lion King,” “Cinderella” and “Sweeney Todd.” In addition to his Broadway work, Sherts teaches music at a private boarding school.

Sherts began his own love affair with the French horn when he was in fifth grade at East Petersburg Elementary School. When he was 11, his music teacher Hank Fox told him he had a good ear and recommended him to play the French horn – an instrument that can be challenging.

He also credits his Hempfield High School band director, Bill Powers, and Lancaster Symphony Orchestra principal horn player Cheryl Staherski, wotj whom he took private lessons, for their influence on his early musicianship.

He agrees with Johnson that the technical challenges of the French horn make it tough to get the right notes.

“But when you get it right, it is magical and so powerful,” he said.

After graduating from Hempfield High School in 2002, Sherts went on to earn his Bachelor of Music degree in horn performance at the Hartt School of Music in West Hartford, Connecticut, then his master’s in horn performance at the Conservatory of Music at SUNY Purchase College.

“I started playing (in) ‘Phantom’ on Broadway while still in grad school in 2006, thanks to Peter Reit, who was the original second horn player and one of my teachers at Hartt,” said Sherts. It was his first Broadway show.

Thanks to his connections, Sherts was able to quickly break into the New York City music scene, performing with some of the city’s top orchestras and Broadway productions.

He subbed in more than 16 shows that included “South Pacific,” “Les Miserables,”

“Fiddler on the Roof,” “My Fair Lady,” “Music Man,” “The Lion King” and “Anastasia.”

He also works frequently as a sub with the New York City Ballet Orchestra, American Symphony Orchestra and American Ballet Theater Orchestra, in addition to being a core member of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra. He has performed and recorded with Placido Domingo, Electric Light Orchestra and Johnny Mathis. You might have even heard his playing in recorded musical sports themes for ESPN.

“Life as a sub can be pretty exciting. You might get advance notice that you’ll be subbing, or sometimes just as few hours,” said Sherts, recalling a call he got for “Mary Poppins” at 7:05 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show when a performer was sick and trying to carry on. Sherts managed to brave traffic and get there just in time for the second act.

A show to remember

Since “Phantom of the Opera” opened in January 1988, the show has played to audiences of more than 20 million, grossing over $1.3 billion. An estimated 6,500 people have been employed by the production, including more than 400 actors. There are 215 members of the cast, orchestra and crew for each show.

Interestingly, Sherts notes that he has never “seen” the entire show. With his view from the orchestra pit, “I only see the feet of the performers on stage, sometimes the tops of their heads.”

Sherts said he will always remember being there when “Phantom” closed after a record-breaking 35 years. It was the opportunity of a lifetime for the 39-year-old musician.

For Johnson, he said the 1988 opening night of “Phantom of the Opera” seems like it was just yesterday.

Little did he know at the time, he was helping kick off what would become the most popular Broadway show in history.