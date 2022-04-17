The African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania will hold a free public tea party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in Fondersmith Auditorium of Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St.

Everyone is welcome to come, and no registration is required.

Darlene Colon will present her interpretation of Lydia Hamilton Smith, 19th-century Lancaster businesswoman and confidante to Congressman Thaddeus Stevens. The Rev. Dr. Louis Butcher Jr. will give a special presentation.

Spoken word, music and dramatizations will be part of the program.

The event is a delayed celebration of Black History Month, according to a news release. Those attending are encouraged to bring a favorite tea cup. Prizes will be given for the most unusual ones.

Parking is available at the rear of the church.

For more information about this and other events and activities of the historical society, visit aahsscpa.org.