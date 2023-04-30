For internationally bestselling author Brianna Wiest, journaling has long been a way to process her feelings and ultimately provide inspiration on her journey of self-discovery and creativity.

With her latest book, “The Pivot Year: 365 Days to Become the Person You Truly Want to Be,” what began as thoughts, ideas and questions in Wiest’s journals blossomed into daily meditations Wiest feels will help nudge anyone toward enacting positive changes in their life.

“When I began to read back through the journals,” Wiest wrote in an email. “I realized that I had sort of unknowingly written a collection of field notes, a guidebook of sorts, to expanding your perception of your own potential.”

These daily personal meditations helped Wiest as she set out on creative journeys like establishing a career in writing and publishing, which she says she “felt deeply called toward but had an extremely minuscule chance of succeeding in.” And Lancaster County played an integral part in the beginning of that journey; Wiest studied at Elizabethtown College and lived in Lancaster city for a few years following graduation.

Now Wiest is the author of numerous books in multiple genres, which have sold more than a million copies that have been translated into more than 20 languages. Her written reflections that became “The Pivot Year” also helped her handle the major changes caused by more tangible journeys, like when she moved from Lancaster to Big Sur, California.

“It’s somewhat of a sweet collection of healing letters to my younger self,” Wiest says. “I’m happy to share it with others, and I hope that they will feel the same.”

Wiest will return to Lancaster on Tuesday, May 9 for “An Evening with Brianna Wiest and Bianca Sparacino: The Pivot Year” at the Fulton Theatre, where she’ll discuss her work with the poet Bianca Sparacino and sign copies of her book.

Here, Wiest answered a few questions by email about her new book, her upcoming visit to Lancaster and what’s next.

Can you tell me about the concept of a pivot year? Why a year? Do you think the process of change is ever over?

Though I believe that we have the capacity to change our lives in a second — we are always one decision away from a completely different path — when we look back at our lives, we are often able to make the most accurate assessment of our growth when we reflect on how things have changed year to year.

The days feel long, and when we’re in the thick of monotony and routine, it can seem as though we’re barely making any progress. I think it’s helpful to look back on where you were a handful of years ago, or between one monumental year to the next, and recognize that everything — absolutely everything — can change in just a year. I think that concept is also mentally soothing because a year makes you feel like you really have a lot of time to work with, while in the grand scheme of your life, it also doesn’t feel like much to sacrifice.

The process of change doesn’t end. We are always evolving. We are always processing our experiences, extracting wisdom from them, and preparing for what’s on the horizon. However, when we resist or delay the important changes that we have sensed needed to occur for a while, we can sometimes find ourselves with a backlog of things that need to be addressed. That internal pressure can start to make us feel as though we are impossibly stuck, and that’s where the concept of a pivot year comes in. Dedicating and devoting the next 12 months of your life to making measured and real change, beginning with your mindset.

What made you decide to write this book?

Truthfully, the concept came from feedback I receive very often from readers, which is that they preferred to read my other books bit by bit. They very frequently shared that though they didn’t always have a ton of time to devote to reading. They appreciated the structure of “101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think,” because each was brief enough to consume in a sitting, and broken down into a number that gave the experience structure. I wanted to do that again but in a more intentional way.

What are some of the techniques or meditations in the book?

Each day is a brief thought exercise all relating to the topics of self-actualization and change. My goal with each page is to introduce you to not so much an answer, but rather, an idea that provokes a series of questions within you. My hope is that you will pick up this book first thing in the morning, and consider it part of your daily routine.

Each passage is succinct enough that you won’t need to devote an incredible amount of time to it, so it’s easier to fit into your schedule. The point is not what you experience while you are actually reading the passage for the day — but how you take that thought and root it more deeply in the coming hours.

In moments of emptiness, when your mind likes to wander, I hope that you will revisit the words you meditated on in the morning. Words that are meant to make you think more deeply about the parameters of your fear, your true intentions for your life, what’s holding you back, what’s keeping you stuck and what the next step forward might be.

Are you working on another book currently?

I am working on a book about what it means to find, and follow, your heart’s true calling in life.

How does it feel to be returning to Lancaster?

It is truly one of the most surreal experiences to be coming back like this. I am more grateful than I could ever express to the continued support of this beautiful community. I have so many fond memories of my years here and I am really looking forward to enjoying all of my old favorites before I head back home.