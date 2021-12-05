Approaching 11 p.m. on a chilly mid-October night in Strasburg, actor Nicholas Hamilton, dressed in ’80s clothes, was smashing the glass out of a storefront window.

No, the actor who starred in “It” and “Captain Fantastic” wasn’t participating in some early Halloween vandalism; he was on the set of the upcoming feature film “Brave the Dark.”

“Brave the Dark” is based on the true story of the relationship between a popular Garden Spot High School theater instructor — the late Stan Deen (who died in 2016) — and a troubled teen, Nate Deen (then Busko).

The film wrapped up shooting on Oct. 20 after 26 days of filming. The production team was dedicated to shooting the film in and around Lancaster County. Locations varied from Garden Spot High School’s Stan Deen auditorium (named in honor of the former theater teacher) and the McCaskey High School track, to private residences in other parts of the county, solicited via an open call for locations from the production team. There was also a casting call for extras, and local businesses participated, from serving food to the cast and crew to providing costumes.

As of now, those involved in the film are hoping for a fall or winter 2022 release, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Nate Deen, 53, was present for every day of shooting. He says it was a surreal, exciting and scary to stand just beyond the lights, the cameras and the action, to watch Hamilton playing a teenage version of himself.

“Watching Nicholas portray me through all those scenes was incredible,” says Deen, a producer with Sight & Sound Theatres’ film department. “But it was also hard watching someone portray you and seeing them doing things that you’ve done in real life. I’m literally letting the world know all of the bad things that I’ve ever done in my life, but I think it’s important to share what I’ve grown from.”

Deen, who changed his last name from Busko to Deen to honor his mentor and father figure, credits Stan for helping him change his life.

“That’s why I can tell the story today,” says Deen, who is credited as an executive producer on the film. “Because I’m not that person anymore. I wanted to make a change, and I made a change, and I’m better for it today. That was Stan’s influence on my life.”

Deen, who was on set for every one of the 26 days of shooting, says each day was exciting, but emotional. He was not only watching Hamilton’s version of himself, but watching Jared Harris (“Mad Men,” “Chernobyl”) play Stan Deen, who collaborated on an early version of the script before he died.

“I wish Stan would have been here. He would have been thrilled to know that Jared Harris played him in a movie. It would have been a dream come true for him,” Deen says.

Deen was impressed by Harris’ dedication to the role, how much he cared about the character and getting Stan right.

“Jared (Harris) is a true class actor. We’d get into conversations about Stan and different things and he’d say, ‘Hey, I have to go back to my dressing room because I have to spend some time with Stan.’ Meaning he had to get into character,” Deen says. “He watched every video I could find of Stan. He listened to any audio tapes I had of Stan. He found gestures and how Stan stood in the classroom, how Stan taught, but yet there was a sense of Jared Harris in the role as well.”

Deen says, in some ways, even when Harris was out of character, he reminded him of Stan.

“He encouraged me like Stan did in a lot of ways, which was really cool. He’s an incredible person, not just an incredible actor. His heart is in the right place. It was just an honor to work with him,” Deen says. “He did say several times, ‘Man, Stan was just such an optimist. It’s hard to play that all the time.’ Stan was always so positive.”

Deen says he realized that everyone, from the actors, to the crew, to members of the community, seemed to really care about the story.

“I knew I had an incredible story to tell, and I believed it would get told someday. I just never realized it would be this big and that so many people would come on board and support me and the story,” Deen says. “People love this story, and they love Stan.”

High energy

One of the earliest people to support Deen’s story was Derek Dienner, founder of MAKE / Films, a Lancaster-based film and video production company that’s co-producing the movie with Inspiring Films, a London and New Zealand-based independent film company.

“It’s definitely the biggest thing I’ve ever done and MAKE has ever done,” Dienner says. “And it’s the biggest thing to shoot in Lancaster since ‘Witness.’ It’s pretty insane all that goes into it. It’s been really cool to see it all come together.”

According to Dienner, the film crew of more than 60 people shot a total of 220 scenes with 550 different set-ups and angles in nearly 20 different locations.

“It was lots of great creative people coming together and working really hard to make a movie,” says Dienner, who will have a producer credit on the film. “Everybody was really connected to the story and connected to this thought that one person can make a difference — like how Stan Deen made a difference in Nate.”

Dienner says he was impressed by the passion that director Damian Harris (“Gardens of the Night”) and actors like Nicholas Hamilton and Jared Harris brought to the set. And like Deen, Dienner says he also noticed parallels in Harris and the theater teacher character he was playing.

“You could tell that he really cared about connecting with the young actors that were playing students in the film and connecting with Nick, too. They had a great relationship — (Harris) and Nicholas Hamilton. He just had great energy on set. He was really fun.”

Dienner says maintaining positive energy, whether with the actors or the crew, is a big part of independent filmmaking.

“There’s a big energy to the team when you’re in the middle of production and when you’re shooting every day,” Dienner says. “I think getting to be around these really great filmmakers, I realized the speed of independent filmmaking is 1,000 miles an hour. You have to be able to think and make creative decisions quickly.”

And, Dienner notes, the movie came with its own unique set of challenges.

“It was a really hard movie,” Dienner says. “It’s a period film in Lancaster. We had a whole art department and their job was to make this legit ’80s aesthetic. And you’re in these rural homes that have back lanes and you’re trying to load gear in and out of trucks and it’s a lot of logistics and a lot of creative problem solving. Plus, you’re dealing with COVID protocols and COVID restrictions.”

Now that the shooting has wrapped, Dienner and the MAKE Films team will be involved in some of the promotional process and editing.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it all starts from a belief and the desire to accomplish something,” Dienner says. “We’ve climbed Mount Everest. We still have another Mount Everest to climb in post-production and selling it and getting distribution in film festivals and getting it launched by next year.”

Nate Deen says he’s still feeling the excitement of the shoot, and what’s coming next.

“It was literally the best experience of my life so far. It’s something I’ve dreamed about for a long time. I couldn’t ask for a better 26 days,” Deen says. “It was an incredible journey, and it’s not over.”