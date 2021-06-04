After just a few months off, "The Chase" is on once again.

The ABC game show, which co-stars 1995 Manheim Township High School graduate Brad Rutter along with fellow "Jeopardy!" winners Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, returns on Sunday, June 6 at 9 p.m.

Adapted from a British game show of the same name, "The Chase" finds contestants answering trivia questions to earn money towards a team prize fund, all the while outwitting "Chasers" like Rutter who seek to do them in. The trio of "Chasers" each take turns being the primary foil, while the other two occasionally commentate on the proceedings.

On the season two premiere, Jennings will be at the helm.

“I’m just there to answer questions and crack wise when I get the opportunity,” Rutter said in a January phone interview. “Both things that I love to do.”