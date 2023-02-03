Motownphilly's back again?

Doin’ a little East Coast swing?

Philadelphia R&B group Boyz II Men take the American Music Theatre stage next week, just about 60 miles west of the city that made them a household name 32 years ago with "Cooleyhighharmony."

Since then, the group – now a trio – has won four Grammys and sold more than 25 million albums.

A very limited number of tickets, in the $139 price range, are still available for Thursday night’s show.

This will be the group's first time at the American Music Theatre, and, according to concert-tracking website Setlist.fm, will mark the first time the group performs in Lancaster County.

The Boyz – Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris -- were unavailable for an interview over the phone but said they could answer some questions through email.

The following excerpts are from our questions and their responses, edited for brevity and clarity. Responses from individual members are marked as such; other responses are from the group as a whole.

Q: Boyz II Men has long been synonymous with the city of Philadelphia, and in turn, Philadelphia often gets the lion’s share of attention in the state of Pennsylvania. I’m curious if the group has fond memories of other areas in the Keystone State, whether it be performing or just visiting (and I’m not just fishing for compliments for the Lancaster area, either!) A: Being on the road gets lonely sometimes, but when you go to a state that you are from and you see some people from your high school, it’s actually exciting. The state of PA has been so great to us over the past 30 years! We are excited to be back [in Pennsylvania] in Lancaster!

Q: 2023 will mark the 20th anniversary of the quartet becoming a trio. Now that you’ve been in this vocal configuration for so long, has it become second nature to operate this way?

A (Shawn): We didn’t even know that! To think we are a trio longer than a quartet is mind boggling!

Q: I really enjoyed the Netflix “This Is Pop” Boyz II Men episode [2021], and I was especially pleased to see some of the running time dedicated to the groups that popped up and copied the blueprint of your success. Was this something you took note of as it was happening in the 90s?

A (Wanya):The process of making “This Is Pop” … we went through the timeline, and it was like “Wow, who are those guys?” Sometimes, we forget the amazing things we did until we see it on paper or watch it. Listen, we all learn from people. To have those other acts say they learned from us is pretty cool and actually humbling and rewarding.

Q: There was also the brief section on Wanya’s voice cracking on “End of the Road.” Obviously, at that point, he was a teenager becoming an adult,but haveyou noticed changes to your voices that have affected the music in one way or another? A (Nathan): We actually sometimes during a show hear one us do something different, and we are like “OK!“ ... The respect we have for each other vocally is deeper than our likeability for each other, lol. [sic]

Q: On your Las Vegas residency -- in doing that specific kind of show for so long, was anything you gleaned from it that you’ve put to use in your non-Vegas concerts? A (Wanya): We started at the Mirage in 2013. The fact we broke into Vegas as the youngest act and the first African American headliner is crazy. After we broke in, the Britneys, Mariahs, Brunos, etc. started coming [Spears, Carey, Mars, respectively]. We got so many calls from other acts saying, “How did you do that?” … kinda crazy. We learned to have fun and entertain, not just sing. We are better entertainers because of Vegas.

Q: I saw you guys pop up recently in the trailer for “Jam Van.” [It’s a new YouTube series from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs (of the original “Hamilton” Broadway cast) in which cartoon animals drive around the country meeting up with live-action musical artists]. Of course, you’re representing Philadelphia. How has it been for you, in all stages of your career, to still be counted on to wave the flag for this dynamic city? A: We all love cartoons. Our manager came with this idea -- we know some of the people from “Hamilton” were involved creatively, so we looked at the script and was like, “This is fun… Can we make it our own?” They agreed -- next thing you know we are doing cartoon voices!

Q: There aresongs from your discography that everyone hopes to hear when they see you. Are there lesser-appreciated songs that, for you, you’ve always been especially proud of and think the audience would appreciate to hear? A: It’s amazing the faces people make during some of the songs. It’s not us – it's the songs that takes them back to a memory, an experience, a loved one, a friend. You can see the emotion, and that is the magic. We did an anniversary of the entire album of “II” … [they] sang every song, and we were blown away [by] the response.

Q: Do you have a process to figure out what is right for the group and what isn’t? A: We do things we enjoy. First question is “why?” and if the first answer is “it’s going to be fun,” then we look into it. Think about it -- people know the group, but maybe not us, so when something fits us individually, we do it. Wanya did “Dancing with the Stars,” Shawn was a judge for “Sing Off” [which discovered Pentatonix], Nathan had his own show on HGTV. As a group, we have done an Amazon cartoon that won an Emmy. We’ve done things with everyone from Tyler the Creator to Chris Stapleton. We feel like we have lots of depth, individually and as a group.

Q: In the same breath, you can say that there are Boyz II Men songs that will last forever, but for the people that they last forever for, they are more than likely thinking of the first (or first few times) that they heard the songs. Are there songs that you’ve been singing every night for years that have taken on different meanings for you? A: Singing love songs as teenagers, we didn’t know what we were talking about, lol [sic].And now 30 years later definitely feels different! But again, we all go back to our own experiences and memories. We are all human -- we share the same emotions! Just different at different ages.