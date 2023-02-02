This post has been updated to reflect changes to a Feb. 11 concert planned at Tellus360.

You don't have to leave the county in February to see some top-notch performances from local and national artists.

Some local musicians to check out include rapper Sir Dominique Jordan and rock band Dimestore Dolls.

A worthwhile change of pace in the music scene includes local romp-rock band Featherburn, who will host a concert that doubles as a theater performance. They teamed up with local theater company Three Sheets for a performance inspired by nature — specifically, the image of summer camp.

National acts include Grammy-winning R&B vocal group Boyz II Men and metalcore band Norma Jean.

Here are six bands to check out in Lancaster County in February.

Boyz II Men

Most popular for: "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love To You" and "One Sweet Day."

Why you should see them: The Grammy-winning R&B group Boyz II Men have held their own in the music industry for more than 25 years with a sound that blends of a cappella and melodic R&B. Its founding members met while students at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. The Lancaster date is a chance to see the group in a sit-down theater before they perform at the buzzworthy 2000s-throwback festival "Lovers and Friends" in Las Vegas in May.

More information: Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $99-$139 | More info

Sir Dominique Jordan

Why you should see him: Sir Dominique Jordan has a lot of titles attached to him — activist, organizer, "the Prolific One" are just a few. The multifaceted musical artist has done everything from spoken word poetry events to performing in front of an eight-piece band.

This concert marks the end of this year's six-week Health Equity Music Festival, which offered flu and COVID-19 vaccinations alongside musical and spoken word performances. (Jordan helped to organize the festival and came up with the multi-week component in 2021). Spoken word artists Shores of Rico will open for Jordan.

More information: Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m. | Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Featherburn

Why you should see them: This won't be your typical concert. This two-day event is a collaboration between accordion-forward romp-rock band Featherburn and Lancaster theater company Three Sheets. The event, "Camp: An immersive love story between Earth and Sky," will be interactive, serving both as a musical and theater performance.

"The performance we're building draws from creative forces above and below. The tactile, the intuitive, the early morning sunrise, the late night fire," members of Featherburn say in a press release. "Part concert, part theater, part summer camp - woven into a quest of the heart."

And there is a lot of heart behind it. The show's name comes from a quip made by the band's late drummer, who died in 2019.

More information: Feb. 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $25 | More info

'Dimestore Voyages' (Members of Dimestore Dolls, Jon Smith’s Voyages, Health Club and Matt the Hoople)

Why you should see them: Four local bands - Dimestore Dolls, Jon Smith’s Voyages, Health Club and Matt the Hoople - will perform separate sets before joining forces for a grand finale that will include a few fun covers to celebrate Valentine's Day.

More information: Feb. 11 from 7-10 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of | 21+ | More info

The Dead Flowers

Most popular for: "Roses in the Road," "So Damn Easy" and "What I'm Lookin' For."

Why you should see them: The Lititz Shirt Factory brings by a lot of bands you might not otherwise see, like WXPN darlings like Stereo League and Cosmic Guilt. The Dead Flowers are a New Jersey-based rock band on the up-and-up. In 2019, WXPN described the band's sound as "dynamic, leaning garage-rock-ish on the surface, but also on the softer indie side at times."

More information: Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. | Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane, Lititz | Cost: $20 | More info

Norma Jean

Most popular for: "Memphis Will Be Laid To Waste," "Sword in Mouth, Fire Eyes" and "Orphan Twin."

Why you should see them: If you're a fan of metalcore band August Burns Red, you're possibly already acquainted with Norma Jean and its sound. The metalcore band named after Marilyn Monroe's real name recently performed in Lancaster as part of the annual Christmas Burns Red holiday concert. Their hardcore sound mixed with the intimacy of Phantom Power's venue are the perfect conditions for a fun night of screaming and moshing. They'll be joined by rap metal band Fire From the Gods, post-hardcore band Greyhaven and rock band Teeth.

More information: Feb. 23 at 8:30 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $22 in advance, $25 the day-of | 18+ unless accompanied by a parent or guardian | More info