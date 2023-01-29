When I first started listening to podcasts in earnest in the early 2010s, I gravitated toward reruns of public radio shows and original broadcasts about history. One of my favorites was “Stuff You Missed in History Class,” which was at that time hosted by Sarah Dowdey and Deblina Chakraborty — two women who made stories from American history come alive.

On one episode, I learned about New York City’s General Slocum disaster of 1904, in which the fiery East River sinking of a passenger steamboat killed more than 1,000 German members of a lower Manhattan church who were headed for a Sunday picnic. I was astonished that I didn’t know more about this tragedy that also caused the surviving few hundred Germans in the church to abandon Kleindeutschland — “little Germany” in the East Village — for the upper East Side neighborhood of Yorkville. I should have known more, since the sinking has been mentioned in fictional works by such writers as James Joyce, Pete Hamill and John Dos Passos.

One quick-spreading fire, exacerbated by unusable lifeboats and rotten fire hoses and life vests, had altered the course of a whole New York City neighborhood years before the Titanic set sail. It was a profound story to hear.

When I next heard about the General Slocum, my ears perked up. It was courtesy of the podcast that eventually replaced “... History Class” in my affections: “The Bowery Boys.” Here were two transplanted Midwesterners, Greg Young and Tom Meyers, who clearly loved researching and telling tales from throughout centuries of the Big Apple’s history.

“New York City history is America’s history,” the Boys say on their website. “It’s the hometown of the world...”

The guys also clearly relished inserting bad puns into their podcasts, which somehow made them even more charming and fun to listen to.

I’m grateful to these two men, because not only have they been telling important stories about their adopted city for 15 years, but they provided me with an entertaining new hobby 10 years ago. Not long after I started listening to Meyers and Young, I began taking a greater interest in New York City history, and treating myself to self-guided tours, solo, around its neighborhoods — using a guidebook to lead me to some of the significant spots the Boys talked about.

I visited Tompkins Square Park in the East Village to see the fountain erected in memory of the children who died on the General Slocum. I stood in front of the historic East Sixth Street synagogue that took the place of the doomed German congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. Mark. I learned from “The Bowery Boys” that those things existed.

“The Bowery Boys” led me to explore the exhibits of Big Apple-centric Museum of the City of New York at Fifth Avenue and 104th Street, near Central Park’s lovely Harlem Meer Lake.

In that museum a few years back, I saw an exhibit of the tenement slum photographs of crusading turn-of-the-20th-century journalist and social reformer Jacob Riis — the recent subject of the Bowery Boys’ 400th podcast episode.

The Bowery Boys’ empire has grown from a tinny first podcast recording on the GarageBand app to hundreds of polished episodes, a spinoff podcast, a website, a history book, a Patreon site for listener sponsorships and guided walking tours of the city.

And my engagement with the podcast has expanded beyond heading to Grant’s Tomb and other historic sites Meyers and Young have made me want to visit.

On Halloween 2022, I returned to New York for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. I was drawn to Greenwich Village to spend a third Halloween night listening to the Bowery Boys tell spooky tales of old New York, live at the Public Theater’s Joe’s Pub, followed by the Village Halloween parade a few blocks away.

(As a bonus back in October, on my way to the podcasters’ show, I got to immerse myself in “Edward Hopper’s New York.” It’s a fine exhibit of the artist’s impressions of the city — its construction sites, water towers, chimneys, office buildings and theater interiors — in paintings, magazine covers and more, closing March 5 at the Whitney Museum of American Art.)

At my first live Bowery Boys event in 2018, the Boys projected a portrait of Peter Stuyvesant — the 17th-century Dutch director-general of New York precursor colony of New Netherland, whose ghost is said to haunt St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery under which he’s buried — on the stage.

The audience went nuts, cheering at the sight of this seminal figure from New York history. I knew I’d found my people.

Each time I go to the podcasters’ live events, I meet interesting fellow New York history buffs at my table. We swap stories about how we got interested in the podcast and talk about our favorite episodes; mine is still that of the General Slocum, of course.

In 2019, when I introduced myself to Meyers and Young in the pub lobby and told them I’d driven in from Lancaster just to see them, they insisted we pose for a photo: Two NYC history rock stars and their adoring fan.

And they sent their audience out into the New York Halloween night with the line with which they always close their podcast: “Have a great New York week, whether you live here or not.”

For more on The Bowery Boys, visit their website at boweryboyshistory.com.

Mary Ellen Wright is deputy team leader for life and culture for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.