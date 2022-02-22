After a four-year absence, New Jersey punk legends Bouncing Souls will return to Lancaster this spring.

The band, which sold out its 2018 concert at the Chameleon Club, will perform at Phantom Power on Saturday, April 30. Tickets are $32 in advance and will be on sale on Friday, Feb. 25.

Since 1989, Bouncing Souls have released eleven albums, with the most recent, 2020's "Volume 2," a collection of rerecorded songs from throughout the band's three-decade career.

Also announced at Phantom Power is Norwegian songwriter Sondre Lerche, who will perform on Thursday, May 19. Tickets are $20 in advance and on sale now.

For more information on these and other shows at Phantom Power, visit phantompower.net.