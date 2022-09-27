For the next few months, you can see Broadway shows without having to leave the state.

"The Book of Mormon" premieres at Hershey Theatre Tuesday and continues until Sunday.

The story follows two missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as they go to a Ugandan village to spread the word of God. It's a musical comedy that pairs humor with the harsh reality that some people in Africa face, like the HIV/AIDS crisis, famine and other issues.

It's a Broadway tour, which means it won't feature the same actors as the productions in New York, though the performances are still Broadway-quality.

"The Book of Mormon" kicks off Hershey Theatre's 2022-23 Broadway series, which will also feature titles like "Hadestown," "Six," "My Fair Lady" and "Come From Away."

Here's what you should know about "The Book of Mormon" before you go.

1. 'The Book of Mormon' was created by the same writers who created the TV show 'South Park.'

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are known as the co-creators of the award-winning animated ongoing sitcom "South Park," which first debuted in 1997.

During pre-production work in New York for their satirical film "Team America: World Police," Parker and Stone saw the part-puppet musical "Avenue Q" on Broadway.

Eventually, Stone and Parker were inspired to create their musical, enlisting the help of "Avenue Q" writer (and Academy Award winner) Robert Lopez, who cites "South Park" as an inspiration for his writing in an article with theater magazine Playbill.

The show contains explicit language.

2. 'The Book of Mormon' is not only one of the longest-running Broadway productions, but also one of the best-selling.

"The Book of Mormon" debuted in 2011 and continues on Broadway to this day.

As of 2019, it was the 14th longest-running Broadway show, according to Playbill. Many national theater websites, including that of Playbill and The Broadway League, only have information up to the 2018-2019 season.

To date, "The Book of Mormon" is the fifth highest-grossing Broadway musical, according to The Broadway League, grossing more than $644 million.

3. 'The Book of Mormon' won many, many awards.

A musical comedy about Mormons might not be the most predictable award-winning Broadway production, but it has quite a few awards under its belt.

In 2011, the musical received nine Tony Awards, winning best musical, book of a musical, featured actress in a musical (Nikki M. James), direction of a musical, orchestrations, scenic design, lighting design and sound design.

It also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2012, as well as several other awards.

4. Only one of the cast members has performed in Lancaster County (that we know of).

A look through the LNP|LancasterOnline archives shows that only one performer in the show, be it main cast, swings or ensemble, has performed in Lancaster County.

Trevor Dorner, who plays Elder Price's dad, Joseph Smith, the Missionary Voice and the Mission President, has performed in and near Lancaster County twice.

Most recently, he performed as Jerry Lee Lewis in "Million Dollar Quartet," in a tour that stopped by the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in 2020. He also performed various roles in a regional theater production of "Murder for Two" at Gretna Theatre in 2019.

5. 'The Book of Mormon' has worked with Lititz-based Tait Towers in some capacity.

Tait Towers, an entertainment company based in the Rock Lititz campus, releases a yearbook featuring many clients they worked with the previous year. "The Book of Mormon" was listed in the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Tait yearbooks.

The yearbooks did not give any details beyond "The Book of Mormon" being a project Tait worked on.

Tait's yearbooks for 2020 and 2021 do not feature a client list. LNP|LancasterOnline requested a comment from Tait, but has not yet received a response.

If You Go What: "The Book of Mormon" Broadway tour. When: Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Where: Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey. Cost: $52.15 to $96.15 on Ticketmaster. More information: hersheyentertainment.com.