Ever evolving from its initial use as a furniture store almost a decade ago, Tellus360 is set to debut its newest component this weekend.

Boogie360 will open its glam doors on Friday, Oct. 8. Think palm trees, a light-up floor and classic disco and funk vinyl from the late ‘70s, according to concept mastermind Andy Metz.

“We already have the dance thing that happens downstairs on Friday and Saturday nights that kind of appeals to a younger crowd, Top 40 crowd, so this will be a little different than that,” Metz says over the phone. “We're going to have a red carpet, velvet ropes — it's going to be classy.”

Over the course of the pandemic, Metz says that he’s been developing a business plan for Boogie360, and at the same time stocking up his record collection with the likes of KC & the Sunshine Band, Sylvester and many more.

“You’ve got to check your heart rate if you're not moving along to that music,” says Metz.

From 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. every Friday night in the second floor area between the extensive whiskey bar and Pubforge work space, guests can expect a fully immersive dance experience. Beyond the significantly boosted loudspeakers, courtesy of Tellus360 sound engineer Brett Keller, Boogie360 will also boast live dancers from the Arthur Murray School of Dance, as well as live drummer Christy Engel of Lancaster band Dimestore Dolls.

Metz says that he will lean into the familiar for the first few Boogie360 sessions before moving into more obscure territory, like the electronic dance music of Italy and France in the 1970s. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Boogie360 will make its debut on a crowded Tellus360 calendar on Friday night as an alternative to the sold out Guided by Voices show in The Temple area, among other events. If you get lost, just follow the people dressed in jumpsuits and boogie shoes.

“The main thing is, while COVID is still prevalent, to just make people happy,” Metz says. “Make people dance and sing along, and give people a really enjoyable time.”

To keep up with Boogie360, visit tellus360.com or @boog_ie360 on Instagram.

(Note: Boogie360 will take a break on Friday, Oct. 15, while the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival is taking place, and will return the following weekend)