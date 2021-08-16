Bobby "Brooks" Wilson's performance, scheduled for tonight, Aug. 16, at the Mount Gretna Cicada Festival in Mount Gretna, Lebanon County, has been postponed.

The concert's new date is Monday, Aug. 30. The postponement was due to "uncontrollable circumstances," according to a message on the music festival's site.

Wilson is is the son of soul singer Jackie Wilson, best known for hits like "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" and "Lonely Teardrops."

The younger Wilson's show is a tribute to his father. When he takes the stage in Mount Gretna, he'll be joined by the Chiclettes, who are "a tribute to female artists through the decades," according to the festival's website.

Also part of the Mount Gretna Cicada Festival, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed will perform Tuesday, Aug. 17, as The Everly Brothers Experience. Read LNP | LancasterOnline's 2017 interview with the Zmed brothers here.

Festival events are held at the Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna.

For more information, visit originalcicadamusicfestival.com.