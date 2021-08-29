There’s a lesson to be learned from Bob Ross’ well-known positivity.

Every tree in the worlds Ross would paint had a “friend,” and every bush had a buddy. Every cloud had a companion, and even rocks along a shoreline would have a pal or two.

In Bob Ross’ paintings, no one was ever alone – except for people.

Ross’ instructional television show, ‘The Joy of Painting,’ ran for 31 seasons from 1983 to 1994, with more than 400 episodes detailing step-by-step directions on how to create vibrant landscape paintings in mere minutes. The paintings themselves are mesmerizing in their level of detail and are surprisingly easy to create using a wet-on-wet technique and just about a dozen colors, but it’s Ross’ soothing voice and his charming expressions that have immortalized the show’s pop culture legacy.

“We don’t make mistakes, just happy accidents,” Ross was fond of saying. There was never an errant stroke of the brush that couldn’t be concealed by planting a “happy little bush” next to “a big ‘ol tree.”

“In your world, you can do anything,” he would tell viewers.

Perhaps the greatest legacy Ross left behind was one of optimism, compassion and positivity. Many episodes saw Ross bring animals into studio, often wounded wildlife that were recovering at animal sanctuaries. Ross was fond of what he called “God’s little creatures,” and he encouraged his viewers to treat animals with respect and to see the beauty in the world around them.

Which is why it’s interesting that so few of his paintings ever depicted other people.

Ross was famously able to capture the world’s beauty in his paintings. That beauty just didn’t include people.

The vast majority of Ross’ paintings don’t even suggest that human life exists. The most he would ever typically depict would be a lonely shed, or a few straggled wooden posts along a dirt path. Cabins in the woods were always isolated, far from the hustle and bustle of towns and cities. Windows were usually dark, suggesting that the cabins were empty.

Just 22% of the paintings Ross made on his show featured some sort of man-made structure, according to a statistical analysis of his work by FiveThirtyEight in 2014, and only one of them depicted a person: the silhouette of a man sitting against a tree.

“If you notice, his cabins never had chimneys on them,” Annette Kowalski, the steward of Ross’ work, told FiveThirtyEight. “That’s because chimneys represented people, and he didn’t want any sign of a person in his paintings.”

In Bob Ross’ world, where anything was possible, it was as if other people didn’t exist.

Ross apparently wasn’t always the even-keeled artist so many viewers came to know and love. Prior to his career in painting, he spent 20 years in the Air Force, barking orders to others as a first sergeant.

“The job requires you to be a mean, tough person,” Ross said in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel in 1990. “And I was fed up with it. I promised myself that if I ever got away from it, it wasn't going to be that way anymore.”

Ross took a vow to never scream again upon his retirement from military life in 1981.

Ross’ lengthy military career is a subject he would infrequently discuss on his show, often with a reference about how painting had helped him set that part of his life behind him.

“I’d come home after all day of playing soldier and I’d paint a picture,” Ross said in one episode, “and I could paint the kind of world that I wanted. It was clean, it was sparkling, shiny, beautiful, no pollution, nobody upset – everybody was happy in this world.”

It seems impossible to imagine the Bob Ross that exists on television ever yelling at anyone, or expressing anger in any real way. Ross would often jokingly encourage viewers to take out their frustrations by cleaning their paint brushes, an activity he would usually do once or twice per episode by repeatedly slapping the brush against his easel to remove paint thinner. “Just beat the devil out of it,” he would say with a joyful chuckle, another one of his catchphrases.

That, and an occasional reference to those painting on a canvas that wasn’t coated in liquid white as being in “agony city,” were the only times Ross would ever indicate that anything other than a Disney-like bliss existed in the world. Agony didn’t exist in the worlds Ross created, far away from less joyful people.

Throughout the run of his show, art critics derided Ross’ paintings as uninspiring and mocked his “you can do anything” approach to teaching others how to paint. Art critics, who look at countless paintings throughout their lives, value creativity and originality above all, not the ability to easily paint a landscape in less than 30 minutes.

Ross didn’t seem to mind their disparagements.

The ability to create art, he told the Orlando Sentinel, was traditionally seen as a skill saved for a select few.

“Well, we show people that anybody can paint a picture that they're proud of,” Ross said. “It may never hang in the Smithsonian, but it will certainly be something that they'll hang in their home and be proud of. And that's what it's all about.”

Perhaps the key to Ross’ brand of optimism is to obscure the negativity created by others with a “happy little bush” of your own. In your world, you can do anything.

