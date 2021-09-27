When Bob Dylan says "Never Ending Tour," he means it.

Dylan is returning to the road for the first time since 2019 for a tour that will bring him to the Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Dylan released his 39th album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways," in 2020.

Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 1.

Dylan last appeared in Hershey in 2012, when he performed at the Star Pavilion at Hersheypark Stadium.

