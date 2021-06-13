There’s a moment in Bo Burnham’s new music-heavy Netflix comedy special “Inside” where he admits he gave up performing live comedy for the last five years because he experienced severe panic attacks on stage.

The moment happens in the middle of “All Eyes on Me,” an auto-tune-heavy, “sad celebrity”-style club track, almost reminiscent of “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”-era Kanye West. (The flamboyant mix of dramatic, raw, honest energy and introspection of “Inside” reminded me of the aforementioned classic Kanye album, too.) Burnham admits that he spent his five years off stage trying to improve his mental health. And he did, he says.

Then in January 2020, he says he felt ready to reenter the live comedy scene.

“I thought I should start performing again. I’ve been hiding from the world and I need to reenter, and then the funniest thing happened,” he says to a roar of laughter.

The “funny” thing was the global COVID-19 pandemic. The laughter was canned — an audio sample triggered by Burnham. The laugh track sample is a surreal reminder of the solitude and the distance that COVID-19 has put between everyone — one the must be especially felt by live performers. The use of the laugh track reminded me of the David Lynch sitcom “Rabbits.” Another particularly Lynchian moment comes when a smiling Burnham takes an earnest moment to thank his fans while holding a knife — which he never acknowledges — and the camera stays on him smiling and clutching the knife for a beat or two longer than feels right.

“Inside” was written, recorded, performed, shot, lit, edited — and whatever else goes into producing a musical comedy special — entirely by Burnham during the pandemic. It’s a beautiful example of the kind of art that succeeds because of its constraints. In fact, “Inside” wouldn’t be anyway nearly as powerful in front of a live audience. Burnham seems exposed and vulnerable, but self-aware, during the set.

The set is, at times, manic, dramatic, intimate, transcendent, sad, defeated, ironic, detached, dumb, astute, resigned, triumphant, apocalyptic and, most of all, very funny.

To be honest, I wasn’t exactly sure who Bo Burnham was before watching “Inside.” I knew he was an entertainer. I thought maybe he was a ventriloquist or puppeteer on the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour” or something — and actually, there is a pretty smart sock puppet bit in “Inside.” But, I’d seen lots of hype on my Twitter timeline. The buzz was that this was more than just a comedy special. And it is.

Burnham’s special not only works as a comedy set, but is almost a visual musical album documenting an artist struggling with mental health, seclusion and trying to be creative during a global pandemic. It’s also a meta piece of art about the making of comedy and a philosophical look at the purpose of comedy during dark times.

In “Inside,” Burnham riffs on effects of social media and the internet, class, race, the purpose of entertainment, aging, cancel culture, capitalism, climate change and more. There’s a great — and really smart — bit that examines the reality of the digital world versus the outside world that ends in a really dumb, but great, joke about pirate maps.

But despite the weight of the content, Burnham expertly navigates the material with his pinpoint punchlines, abruptly absurd shifts in tone and catchy songs.

And the songs are catchy. During a manic show tune-style song called “Welcome to the Internet” Burnham becomes a carnival barker for the internet offering “a little bit of everything all of the time,” “That Funny Feeling” is alienated acoustic song about the strangely familiar feeling of recognizing the apocalypse, “Jeffrey Bezos” is a new wave/Devo-style song mocking the billionaire Jeff Bezos and “White Woman’s Instagram” a pop song parody about the images you might find on certain Instagram feeds. He offers up numerous jams that would work in the club — though people would definitely spill their drinks from either dancing or laughing. On Thursday, Burnham released the songs on streaming services as “Inside (The Songs).”

After more than a year of being stuck inside watching Netflix, Burnham’s “Inside,” gives you another reason to just hang out in front of the screen for another 90 minutes.

Mike Andrelczyk is an LNP staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.