Road warrior Mary Caperton Morton (aka the Blonde Coyote) has hiked in all 50 states, is on her way to standing on 1,000 summits and has lived a mostly nomadic lifestyle for the past 17 years. For the past eight years, she’s traveled the country in a colorful orange 1990 Toyota Starlight camper truck - one of only 12 made - with the even more colorful name of Jerry Odyssey Americano.

Caperton Morton, who blogs about her travels at theblondecoyote.com, (though lately posts more to her Instagram, @theblondecoyote) is currently living - at least at the time of this interview - in a cabin 8,400 feet above sea level in the wilderness of Colorado, 40 minutes from the nearest town of Basalt. But she grew up in Strasburg, graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 2000 and from Franklin & Marshall College where she studied geology and biology in 2005. She went on to earn her master’s degree in science journalism from Johns Hopkins University. She’s the author of “Aerial Geology” and “The World’s Best National Parks in 500 Walks” and writes for numerous science, geology and travel magazines.

On her ‘Blonde Coyote’ blog (it’s a trail name she got from a canine companion), she has informative and evocatively titled posts like: “Boondocking 101: How to Camp For Free in Beautiful Places,” “Dead Horses of Dead Horse Point” and “Hiking with Dogs.”

Caperton Morton is the daughter of Holmes and Caroline Morton, founders of the non-profit Clinic For Special Children, which treats people with genetic disorders and was originally established to provide affordable medical services to local Amish and Mennonite communities.

In fact, it was the Amish - a community known for simple and traditional living, who inspired Caperton Morton’s very nontraditional lifestyle.

“We got to spend a lot of time with the Amish community and had lots of Amish friends and neighbors,” says Caperton Morton, 41. “I like to say I learned (from the Amish) that you can live your life any way you want.”

One of the ways Caperton Morton is able to live the way she wants is by earning money doing what she loves: writing and working as a backpacking guide at the Grand Canyon with Explorer Chick - a company that specializes in organizing and leading adventure trips for women. Later in the year, Caperton Morton will lead trips to Yosemite, Yellowstone and along the Inca Trail in South America.

The other key is living simply. Many people, Caperton Morton says, think traveling involves spending lots of money.

“I like to say all you need to travel is time and a good pair of shoes,” she says. “There's so much you can see just out your door. It doesn't have to be like some big exotic vacation.”

In fact, though she spends a good chunk of her life behind the wheel, as Jerry Odyssey Americano’s odometer rolls over another thousand miles, Caperton Morton has a simple tip for those looking to travel more.

“My number one travel tip if you want to start traveling, just put on a good pair of shoes and go for a walk and see where you go from there,” she says. “I think taking a long walk every day is like the best thing you can do for yourself. Physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually.”

And when you do decide to get behind the wheel and hit the road, Caperton Morton suggests keeping it simple: Start with short trips and have a good, trustworthy mechanic take a look at any vehicle before you buy it.

Some would-be road-trippers or van-lifers may think they’ll need a tricked-out vehicle. Not so.

“You don't have to sell everything and travel the world with your first adventure,” Caperton Morton says. “Just buying a van to take out on weekends is a great place to start.”

In fact, she says some of her favorite road adventures occurred in a Dodge Grand Caravan minivan.

“I called it my stealth camper,” says Caperton Morton. “You can camp or sleep anywhere in that and no one will hassle you. You can camp in any parking lot.”

As far as what to pack, Caperton Morton’s list of essential gear includes a sleeping bag, a tent, portable stove, a titanium pot, a satellite communication device, a headlamp, a first aid kit, a knife, fire starters, extra clothes and water. The basic things you’d need to survive if you're stranded somewhere, she says.

For showers, she says there are typically facilities for travelers at most RV parks -- though she does have a solar shower on board (basically a bag with a spout that uses the sun to warm up water and can hang from a tree). She carries pepper spray and bear spray, but says she’s always felt safe traveling - even when traveling solo. She says she’s met about a dozen grizzly bears while hiking but has never felt threatened by them.

“Unfortunate things happen in the world but I think people spend too much time and energy entertaining the idea that it's unsafe to travel, especially for women,” says Caperton Morton.

Caperton Morton’s open attitude of embracing life’s adventures rather than being fearful about what could go wrong is something she brings with her on all her travels.

“I think it's really important to recognize that at any moment you can meet someone who can change your life,” says Caperton Morton. “I've met some of the great loves in my life on the road when I just happen to cross paths with someone. My reaction isn't to be wary necessarily, it's to be open to the idea that I could be meeting my next greatest teacher or my next great love.”

