Blazin’ J’s – the Lancaster-based restaurant known for their signature spicy chicken sandwiches – spent Wednesday night serving a group of about 120 “Brave the Dark” cast and crew members and some neighbors in Akron during a film shoot.

Toward the end of their service, the Blazin’ J team got to meet and pose for a picture with “Brave the Dark” star Nicholas Hamilton, which they later posted to their Instagram account. Hamilton's recent credits include "It" and "Captain Fantastic." The Australian actor also released his debut single as a musician earlier this year.

Hamilton will play Nate Busko in the film, the real-life student of the late Stan Deen, a Garden Spot High School teacher. Busko was living out of his car and getting into trouble until he met Deen, who helped him find purpose and direction. Busko later took Deen's last name as his own, and told LNP | LancasterOnline in a previous interview the teacher "was like a father" to him.

Nicole Taylor, co-owner of Blazin' J's, says it was exciting to meet Hamilton.

“It was cool,” says Taylor. “Heather’s (Lewis, another co-owner) son loves him. One of our employees, Alex, loves 'It' and loves Nicholas, so he was really excited. There was a lot of great emotions happening.”

The Blazin’ J’s team served chicken tenders, fries and their signature J’s Way chicken sandwich to the crew.

“Some of the cast and crew said they couldn’t eat it fast enough and came back for seconds,” says Taylor. “Everyone loved the food.”

Taylor says someone from the “Brave the Dark” production team reached out about providing food during the shoot, and they may even do it again before the crew plans on finishing shooting the film sometime late next week.

Taylor says Blazin’ J’s, which has its flagship location at 15 E. King St. in Lancaster, another location in the Park City Center food court and a food truck, regularly caters large event such as food truck festivals, office parties, weddings, and quinceaneras. Now they can now add movie shoots to their credits.

The Blazin' J's team is as excited about "Brave the Dark" as the movie crew was about their food.

“I’m definitely going to watch the movie,” says Taylor.

Taylor adds that people can contact Blazin’ J’s event coordinator at tasha@blazinjs.com to inquire about catering opportunities.