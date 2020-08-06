Bird-in-Hand Stage is the latest Lancaster theater company to bring back in-person performances.

Ventriloquist and comedian Ryan Bomgardner kicks off a delayed 2020 season with “Ryan & Friends: Comedy Calamity.” The show begins Saturday and runs through Saturday, Oct. 17.

“In times like these, we need a feelgood show like Ryan & Friends,” said Donna Dorough, stage manager, in a news release. “It’s a great way to get away with the family, forget the outside world for a while and just enjoy some good music and humor.”

The theater’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts include adding more hand sanitizer stations, requiring patrons and staff to wear masks and no- or low-contact interactions between guests and staff. Additionally, the venue will operate at 50% of its 165-seat capacity.

Though he was initially booked in 2019, Bomgardner was one of a handful of entertainers willing to perform in the current landscape, said Kenn Bennett, Bird-in-Hand marketing specialist.

Bird-in-Hand Stage also is launching another show, “The GÜT Life,” on Thursday, Aug. 27, as well as two Christmas shows, “The Christmas Tree Ship” and “Comedy Jubilee Christmas,” on Friday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, respectively.

For more information, visit bird-in-hand.com or call 717-768-8271.