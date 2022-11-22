Messick's Farm Equipment may be in a new location, but it doesn't mean they're calling it quits on their annual holiday lights show.

In fact, it will be "bigger and better" this year, according to owner Neil Messick.

Messick's moved from its former Elizabethtown location, along Route 283, to a new location on Mount Joy's Strickler Road in early 2022.

"It's a totally different show," Messick says. "Changing between buildings, a lot of the things we would have recycled from year-to-year didn't really work anymore. Everything is kind of new from the ground up."

The new additions include four 30-foot-tall trees with pixel lights that can display animations.

And there are more lights than ever, Messick says.

Sight & Sound Theatres also donated three projectors for Messick's light show. They'll use video elements to enhance the quality of the show, displaying them on the outside of their 230,000-square-foot warehouse.

There will be less tractors, however. Supply chain issues made it hard to get the inventory to include a lot of farm equipment in the show, Messick says. Instead, they'll rely more on props.

The lights show, which operates much like a drive-in movie, will be able to accommodate more people and hopefully prevent long wait times.

"We should have significantly shorter wait times at this store," Messick says. "Parking is easier, and we should be able to get a little more traffic through."

Admission is by donation, with proceeds benefitting Water Street Mission, Paxton Ministries, Mennonite Disaster Service and ECHOS.

For more information, visit messicks.com.

If You Go What: Holiday lights show. Where: Messick's Farm Equipment, 1475 Strickler Road, Mount Joy. When: Dec. 2-29 from 6-9:30 p.m. Cost: By donation. More info: Messicks.com.