Pop band Big Time Rush will return to Hershey this summer on a leg of its upcoming "Can't Get Enough" tour.

Big Time Rush will perform at Hersheypark Stadium on July 2 at 7 p.m.

Openers include "Lights Down Low" singer-songwriter and actor Max Schneider (known as MAX), and singer-songwriter Jax, best known for the viral TikTok hit "Victoria's Secret."

Big Time Rush, which rose to fame alongside its Nickelodeon show of the same name, is perhaps best known for songs like "Boyfriend," "Big Time Rush" and "Worldwide."

Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday and will be available via Ticketmaster and Hershey Entertainment's website. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Big Time Rush last performed in Hershey in 2022 when its "Forever" tour made a stop at the Giant Center.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.