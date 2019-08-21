At 10 years old, Big Something’s Nick MacDaniels began playing guitar — upside down.
He didn’t yet know that guitars existed for lefties like himself, and figured he would just turn the instrument the other way. That’s what he did when borrowing a friend’s guitar, and proceeded to teach himself all the chords backward.
“And by the time I found out that it wasn’t technically right side up, it was too late. That’s how I played and I just stuck with it that way,” he says.
Big Something, based in Burlington, North Carolina, will bring its funk grooves and rock sounds to the Chameleon Club on Saturday. It’s the first time the six-piece genre-blending band will play in Lancaster.
At its core, Big Something is a rock band. But the members acknowledge that they incorporate many genres — like reggae, hip-hop, funk and jazz — into their sound, which contributed to the choice behind their name. They’re an undefinable something.
“It’s kind of hard to describe our sound, because one song will be a hard rock song, and the next song will be a laid back funky groove and the next song will be a reggae song,” MacDaniels says. “So it kind of goes from genre to genre.”
That means that the group also pulls in a diverse audience, since there’s something for everyone within their songs.
“It’s just a lot of good people out to have a good time. And a lot of different people. Rock ’n’ roll people, jam band psychedelic people, jazz guys, everyone can find their little place and be happy, enjoy the show,” drummer Ben Vinograd says.
The group has quite the community around it, especially thanks to its three-day music festival, The Big What?, which takes place every summer in Pittsboro, North Carolina. The band plays all three nights and invites fellow bands to play.
“We have a great community involved in the festival. Every year, it grows, and it feels more and more like a family reunion,” MacDaniels says.
Also unique to Big Something’s music is the inclusion of an electronic wind instrument, played by Casey Cranford. It’s almost a cross between a clarinet and a synthesizer. The bandmates call it a “bass flute” or a “plastic sax.”
All six members of the band bring their own influences, which vary widely, MacDaniels and Vinograd say. However, they can agree that Pink Floyd has been an influence for the band as a whole, mostly because of its psychedelic tone and “spacey ambient sounds.”
When it comes to writing music, each member contributes in some way. Vinograd describes the process as very collaborative, with each member contributing an idea or component. He says it’s like putting Legos together.
“Everyone kind of puts their little stamp on it,” Vinograd says.
MacDaniels writes most of the band’s lyrics. Previously, he wrote with a friend, Paul Interdonato, who died in 2017.
“I still kind of look back through Paul’s notes and ideas and find little ideas from stuff that he wrote when we were still working together,” MacDaniels says.
Big Something released its most recent album, “The Otherside,” in April 2018. They just recently finished recording new music and are looking forward to releasing a new album in early 2020.
Among Big Something’s accolades are winning Homegrown Music’s Album of the Year three separate times and opening for prominent groups such as the B-52’s.
The band opened for them at the Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary, North Carolina, back in 2013. The show was just one of three it played that day — once at a beer festival in the afternoon, and afterwards for a late night slot at a festival.
“It was all just kind of swept up in this crazy day, we almost didn’t get a chance to savor it as much as we should have,” Vinograd says. “But it was awesome. It was a really, really cool experience.”
What can you expect from a Big Something show? Well, besides lots of energy, dancing and fun, expect to find a community, too.
“Music aside, I think community is a big aspect of what we do live, too,” Vinograd says. “I always hear comments from bands and friends and even family members that are coming to see us for the first time: ‘Everyone is kind of one big team watching you guys.’ ”