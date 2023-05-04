What’s Mother’s Day Weekend without a visit to Big Mamma?

On Saturday, Melanie Verdi, also known as Big Mamma, will be presenting a night of jazz and blues with her band, the Velvet Martinis, at Mulberry Art Studios, 21 N. Mulberry St. in Lancaster city. The main space of the arts space will be transformed into that of a cozy 1920’s speakeasy for the evening’s events, which will be recorded for a live album.

The stage name comes not from the size of the person, but the size of the voice. Verdi recalls one of her first visits to an open mic performance, where she meekly let out the name “Melanie” before a boisterous introduction from the emcee.

“I went onstage and I sang (‘Summertime’),” Verdi says during a recent interview, “And not sang it - I sang the song. Where everybody in the bar turned around and was like 'Who is she?' When the song ended, the emcee went back onstage, he said, 'Ladies and gentlemen,I'dlike to introduce you to Big Mamma. She is small but her voice – woo!”

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Verdi got her start singing gospel songs at church at age 7. Verdi’s career in music has taken her everywhere from Phoenix, Arizona, to Havre de Grace, Maryland, and Las Vegas. The latter gave her opportunities to do shows featuring the work of legends such as Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Ella Fitzgerald. And yes, “Big Mamma” is a mother to two adult children, herself.

During time spent in Maryland, she met her future husband, Thomas de Groot, whose family is from Lancaster County. “He says, ‘I've gotta take you to my hometown, Lancaster, Pennsylvania,’” Verdi explains. “And I said, ‘Well, where is that?’”

If You Go What: Big Mamma Presents an Evening of Jazz and Blues. When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Where: Mulberry Art Studios, 21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster Cost: $15-$30. More information: bigmammaandthevelvetmartinis.com

Entering the local scene

In 2021, the pair moved to Lancaster city, where Verdi says she instantly took to the area’s vibrant music scene.

“The music community here is like family,” Verdi says. “It's not competitive at all, it's like, 'What do you need help with, what do you need?' and that's incredible. It's just been a melting pot of great music.”

Verdi handpicked her backing band, the Velvet Martinis, through a series of tryouts meant to gauge not just musical skill, but also how they would mesh with her and one another. Her band features Dan Mitchell on guitar, Ryan Serbel on bass, Kirk Reese on keyboards, Matt Delozier on percussionand Pete Scilla and Richie “Raggs” Ranaglia Jr. on saxophones.

With the support of a six-piece band, Verdi says that the night’s set list will vary between takes on iconic jazz songs and bluesy variations on more modern tunes. For the night, Mulberry Art Studios will be converted into a 1920s-esque speakeasy, complete with different tiered ticket sections from the long table “Frank Sinatra Section” in the back to the “Duke Ellington Orchestra VIP Section,” complete with couches and coffee tables at the lip of the stage. The venue can hold 200 people.

As a disciple of Las Vegas, Verdi says costume and wig changes are a feature of all her performances. In the span of a three-to-four-hour show, Verdi says that she can run through eight to 12 costumes, all sourced from local vintage and boutique shops.The number of costume changes isn’t a big deal but getting some of them on can be. “What is hard is all the zippers and snaps and all that other stuff…,” she says with a laugh.

Verdi says that the show will be recorded for posterity both for a concert film as well as a live album, tentatively titled “Big Mamma Presents Jazz and Blues Night.”

To further sweeten the pot for potential guests, Verdi took the extra step of waving ticket fees for all the tickets.

“When I started building the show in Eventbrite, I did the calculations for what I wanted and thought, you know what, for people to come and see this show, I don't want it to be like, 'Oh, I had to pay $20 and then I had to pay this additional money...'” Verdi says. “So, it's just $30, $20, $15 and that's it, keep it straight.”

With different variations of her show already planned, Verdi says that a successful concert on Saturday will inevitably lead to taking the show around to various other venues in the area. Other upcoming gigs include a June performance at the 49th annual Saint Joan of Arc Festival in Hershey and a July date at the Lititz Historical Foundation.

If recent shows are any indication, guests can expect a melodious embrace from Big Mamma.

“We did a gig at Marion Court, and the feedback I got was ‘Holy schmoley!' the sound filled the room,” Verdi says.“I want people to sit back and go, 'Wow, that's a great sound.'”