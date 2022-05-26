Big Boy Brass sousaphone player Connor Devlin recently had a heck of a week.

It started with Philadelphia-based brass band Snacktime reaching out to Devlin, asking if he wanted to stand in for their tuba player and band leader, Sam Gellerstein.

Snacktime was set to perform at the University of the Arts commencement ceremony in Philadelphia last Thursday, May 19. At the ceremony, artist Questlove (Ahmir Thompson), who drums in hip-hop group The Roots, was set to receive his honorary doctorate degree from the university.

The Roots has ties to Lancaster County, as rapper and lead emcee Black Thought (Tarik Trotter) attended Millersville University in the '80s.

Snacktime, featuring Devlin, started to play. But, soon after, Questlove came over to the band and took the drummer's sticks.

"(He) sat down and started playing," Devlin says. "And then all of a sudden, everyone just whipped out their cameras and started huddling around. I was just trying to not make any mistakes."

(Story continues after the TikTok videos below. In the first video, Devlin is behind the right pillar. In the second, he is next to Questlove on the left).

No one expected Questlove to start performing with the band. Devlin was starstruck and "extremely, extremely nervous," he says.

"He's like, the number one guy I'd want to jam with, ever. If I could make a list of top-five musicians to jam with, he'd be number one. He's one of my heroes," Devlin says. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think that would happen."

Snacktime continued its performance later while walking around, and Questlove again returned, this time playing the cowbell.

Then, that Sunday, Devlin returned to Philadelphia with Big Boy Brass, busking in Rittenhouse Square.

"Halfway through us playing, a huge guy walks by," Devlin says. "No one is this big. And he drops a $10 in the tip bucket and sits down on the bench. And I didn't really think anything of it, other than, that guy's huge."

During a set break, trombone player Michael Kaplan told the band, "I think that's Dave Bautista."

Bautista is a retired WWE wrestler who has some major acting credits to his name Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers: Endgame."

"I was like, bro, that's Dave Bautista," Devlin says with a laugh. "He looks like an Avenger, straight up ... His biceps looked like Christmas hams."

Kaplan suggested they go over to Bautista and ask for a photo, but Devlin said it probably wasn't a good idea.

Devlin says he usually says a bit during breaks in each performance, something along the lines of, "What's up everybody, we're trying to get more followers than Chuck E. Cheese."

"I went up to the audience and said, 'What's up everybody, we're Big Boy Brass and we're trying to get more followers than Dave Bautista.' I don't even think most of the people knew Dave Bautista was there, he was kind of incognito. But as I was walking back to play, I locked eyes with him. I gave him the stare. I let him know we meant business, that we were trying to get more followers than him."

Bautista smiled back, Devlin says, and then started up an Instagram live, which lets people livestream from Instagram.

He not only showed Big Boy Brass on his Instagram page, but also encouraged people to follow the band.

"He came up to us and let us shoot his shot," Devlin says. "He's a really, really nice guy."