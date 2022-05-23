This is an update of an article was originally posted Feb 15, 2022.

More than a quarter-million used books, along with thousands of other items including rare items on a new "vintage treasures" table, will lure readers of all ages as the annual Big Book Sale returns to the former Bon-Ton building starting Monday, May 23.

Proceeds benefit the Lancaster Public Library.

The Big Book Sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 23; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 (which is half-price day) in the former Bon-Ton space at Park City Center.

Friends of Lancaster Public Library volunteer group will fill tables with many genres of books, from fiction and nonfiction to history, science, cookbooks and more.

Prices begin at 50 cents for paperbacks and $2 for hardbacks. Individually priced books, including collectible and current fiction and nonfiction, will be for sale on designated tables.

The "vintage treasures" table — new to this year's sale — will be located near the checkout tables and will include such items as historical Lancaster County atlases, along with odd-sized, older and slightly pricier books, says Pat Ditzler, book operations chair for the friends group.

There will also be thousands of other items for sale, including CDs, DVDs, vinyl albums, puzzles and games.

More than 100 books on bullfighting will be included in the sale, as well.

Diztler says the sale will offer more tables of crossword puzzles, toys and games this year than last.

The sale will also have a new chairman — the first man to hold the title, Ditzler says. He's Ron Adams, pastor of the Landisville Mennonite Church and a longtime volunteer.

The 2021 Big Book Sale raised a record $143,327 last year for the programs of the Lancaster Public Library, Ditzler says.

In other news, the friends group's Winter Book Sale, held Feb. 11-13 at the Book ReSort donation center on North Marshall Street, raised just under $15,400 for the library — a record for that sale, Ditzler says.

The Big Book Sale had previously been held at the Alumni Sports & Fitness Center at Franklin & Marshall College, but had to be moved in 2020 when the facility was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ditzler says the Bon-Ton has been an ideal venue for the book sale, with lots of room for book buyers to spread out both while looking for bargains and waiting to pay for their purchases.