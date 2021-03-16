Actor and scientist Mayim Bialik will be the keynote speaker at Penn State Harrisburg’s “Full Steam Ahead: Women in STEAM” Symposium, being held virtually now through March 30.

Bialik’s free presentation at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, is titled “The Big Bang Theory: Making Science Cool (& Funny).”

Bialik, who earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience, played neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” for several seasons.

Bialik will talk about the work of the brain and behavioral development; about her life as an actor and scientist; and the relationship between “The Big Bang Theory” and its audience.

Free registration for the virtual presentation, via YouTube Live, is available at lanc.news/MayimBialikKeynote.

Bialik hosts a neuroscience-based podcast, “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown,” on which she addresses topics related to mental health from a neuroscience perspective.

She stars on the new Fox sitcom, “Call Me Kat,” and has been announced as one of the upcoming guest hosts on “Jeopardy!”

Bialik is also an author, having written books on child development and vegan cooking.

Bialik portrayed young C.C. Bloom in the 1988 movie “Beaches” and Blossom Russo on the early 1990s NBC sitcom “Blossom” before earning her doctorate.

The Penn State symposium, which begins this week, will highlight women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) careers; encourage female students and students of color to enter STEAM-related fields; show how multiple STEAM disciplines can be combined into a career path; and provide opportunities for employers to network with students in STEAM-related majors, according to a news release.

For more information on the symposium, visit lanc.news/STEAMSymposiumPSU.