Cracks are beginning to show in Lloyd Mifflin’s “Summer Day Along the Creek” – a 1913 pastoral oil painting featuring cows drinking from a creek in the cool shade of trees. Mifflin, who lived in Columbia from 1846-1921, was a painter and celebrated poet with more than 500 published sonnets to his name.

The 18-by-32-inch painting is part of the Columbia Public Library’s permanent collection of art, which features about 20 pieces including “Summer Day Along the Creek,” as well as two other paintings by Mifflin. Raising the funds to restore and conserve the pastoral painting, which is no longer as bright as it once was, is the goal of the library’s second annual art auction.

The second annual Columbia Public Library art auction will be held at the library, 24 S. Sixth St., Columbia, and the adjoining Locust Street Park grounds beginning at 1:30 p.m. May 15. More than 60 pieces of art and rare first edition books are available to purchase immediately or place bids on during the event. Interested bidders can preview the items available for auction, place bids on a silent auction featuring seven homemade cakes and make art and book purchases at several “buy-it-now” tables featuring donated items beginning at 1:30 p.m. The auction, which takes place on the library’s terrace, starts at 3 p.m. and is expected to last about two hours. The event is free and open to the public and includes complimentary food and drinks as well as music provided by the Columbia School of Music.

Last year’s event raised $10,000 to help with the library’s efforts to preserve their collection of art and books. This year, the art auction committee hopes to raise $15,000 to help with the cost of restoring and conserving the painting by Mifflin, one of Columbia’s most beloved artists.

“This year’s money has a slightly more heart-pulling purpose,” says Karen Spina, one of six members of the library’s art auction committee. “Lloyd Mifflin was from Columbia and he’s well-known as ‘America’s Greatest Sonneteer,’ but he started out as a painter. It’s very expensive and we’ll pay by the inch to have that painting restored and conserved, but it will then be in good shape for another 100 years.”

The library’s three Lloyd Mifflin paintings are not part of this year’s auction, but they will be on display during the event. Fans of “America’s Greatest Sonneteer’s” literary output will have a chance to bid on a copy of one of Mifflin’s poetry books, “The Fleeing Nymph and Other Verse” during the auction.

The event features an array of art including paintings from both contemporary and historic local artists, as well as pottery and rare first-edition and signed copies of books from the library’s collection, to purchase at one of the “buy-it-now” tables or bid on during the auction.

Among the paintings being deaccessioned from the library’s collection and available during the auction are a number of professionally cleaned and reframed oil paintings by Columbia-based artist and designer Wilfred Ferguson.

“Wilfred Ferguson was a contemporary of Charles Demuth. They were both educated at the Philadelphia Academy of Fine Art and probably separated by about a decade difference,” says Spina. “Ferguson’s muse was the Susquehanna River, specifically from Chickies Rock.”

Other works by noteworthy Columbia painters include pieces by the late Dorothy Cooper, a long-time Columbia elementary school teacher, and the late Camille DeHaven, a direct descendant of Hans Herr.

Contemporary paintings by Lisa Madenspacher, Marita Hines and pottery by Kevin Lehman are also among the many pieces of art available during the event.

And, of course, what would a library sale be without books? A rare 1952 American first edition copy of “Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank with an introduction by Eleanor Roosevelt is estimated to have a value exceeding $500.

Three books, “Currier & Ivers: Printmakers to the American People,” “Lloyd Mifflin: Poet and Painter of the Susquehanna” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” all formerly belonging to the painter Wilfred Ferguson and featuring his signature, are being sold as a set.

Other noteworthy books include a 1912 first edition “The Sinking of the Titanic and Great Sea Disasters,” a historic photography book featuring the bridges of Columbia and Wrightsville, a signed copy of Erik Larson’s “The Splendid and the Vile,” a signed copy of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” by John Berendt, a signed copy of “Electronic Life” by Michael Crichton and a first edition and signed copy of a Milton Hershey biography.

The event is an opportunity to celebrate and support the Columbia Public Library’s mission to maintain and preserve work by local artists past and present by purchasing rare items or just enjoying the free food and drink and music and a day in the park.

“You can get a fair deal on a painting and support the library,” says Spina. “Our hearts are in this thing.”