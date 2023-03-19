Robert Dugoni’s mother appreciated the power of a local library.

As the fifth of 10 children, the New York bestselling author says his mother relied on the Burlingame Public Library in California as a free source of entertainment and education for her large family.

“Libraries were a big part of my life growing up,” Dugoni says from his home in Seattle. “My parents didn’t have a lot of money and one of the things my mother would do, I think to maintain her sanity, was to take us to the Burlingame library. I started picking out books and I fell in love with reading.”

Classics such as “The Count of Monte Cristo,” “The Old Man of the Sea” and “To Kill a Mockingbird,” were some of his early favorites. Now Dugoni, who has written enough books to fill a few library shelves, regularly appears to speak at libraries around the country. And the author will make a local appearance during the 22nd annual Council of Friends of Lancaster Public Libraries author event on April 13.

Dugoni is known for his mysteries and legal thrillers. His latest book, “Her Deadly Game,” is the first of a planned new series.

“Robert Dugoni is a first-class author whose legal and journalistic background serve him well as he weaves stories that thrill and captivate his readers,” says Mary Ann Steinhauer, president of the Council of Friends organization. “It is an honor to host him for an event that will benefit our public libraries.”

Steinhauer says last year’s event raised $13,300, which was divided across all Lancaster County public libraries including the Shuts Environmental Library in Lancaster County Central Park and the Bookmobile. The event has raised $140,000 for local libraries since 2011, Steinhauer says.

Tickets to the event are $50 and include a paperback copy of “Her Deadly Game.”

Relatable struggles

“Her Deadly Game” follows attorney Keera Duggan, a former childhood chess prodigy, as she represents an investment advisor accused of murdering his wealthy wife. The case is Duggan’s first homicide defense — and an important one for her family’s law firm, whose reputation is gradually compromised by her father’s alcohol addiction. To complicate matters, the prosecutor in the case is Duggan’s former lover, Miller Ambrose.

“I think a good series has a world populated by a number of different characters that appeal to the reader,” Dugoni says. “Her father, her two sisters, her dysfunctional family are going to be things that I think a lot of people can identify with. That’s what draws people into your stories — the world that you create.”

Duggan and her dysfunctional family are compelling characters, as are the two detectives investigating the murder. But Dugoni says having a good antagonist like Miller Ambrose is equally important to a successful series.

“One of the things I learned watching some British television is if you have a good antagonist, don’t kill them off,” Dugoni says. “Let him come back because one of the things that draws readers to stories is tension. And it’s those antagonists that create that tension for the protagonist.”

Writing a large, complex family came easily to Dugoni. On a personal level, he related to Keera’s struggles navigating a familial relationship with someone struggling with addiction. On a creative level, he thought that detail would give her character depth and make her empathetic to readers.

“In my family with 10 kids, you can imagine we have every personality type,” Dugoni says. “And my mother comes from an alcoholic home. Her father had been a drinker since he was 17 years old. …He became a binge drinker. I saw the pain that it caused my mom. I was sent with my brother over to my grandfather’s house to check up on him and to pull all the spark plugs out of his car so that he couldn’t drive it. It’s a totally different world, and the pain for the family is often subtle.”

Legal influence

Dugoni also drew from other life experiences to provide elements for his novel. Chess, he says, was a popular game with many trial attorneys, so Dugoni made his latest character a chess player. His time studying and practicing law taught him to write concise legal briefs, which carried over to his writing. Dugoni says he honed his work ethic in law school

“I’m a grinder,” Dugoni says. “I’m a guy that was never the smartest in my classes. I didn’t know the law as well as other people. I went to work every day and I worked long hours and I worked hard. I think that’s really one of the things you have to have as a writer. You have to be disciplined.”

When Dugoni decided to leave his legal career and pursue writing, he started studying the form.

“There’s a craft to writing a novel,” Dugoni says. “I often say to classes that I teach, you know, Michelangelo didn’t just start chipping away at a piece of granite and come up with David. He studied for years. He studied anatomy and biology to create all of his masterpieces.”

Dugoni studied narrative techniques and the moves and formulas that successful thriller writers often employ. Then he found ways to subvert reader’s expectations with surprises and twists to keep readers guessing.

“Once I kind of got that blueprint down, then that’s where the fun comes in,” Dugoni says. “I think you can do a lot within the confines of traditional story structure.”

But, for Dugoni, no matter how clever the twist, it’s the characters that make the story.

“What really attracts people to a book is the characters,” Dugoni says. “Do (readers) identify with the characters? Are the characters real to them? Do they empathize with them? If you can do that, you can take readers on a lot of journeys and they’ll stay with you.”

BOOK DETAILS “Her Deadly Game.” By Robert Dugoni. Thomas & Mercer. 396 pages. Publishes March 28. Available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

IF YOU GO What: Robert Dugoni appearance at the 22nd annual Council of Friends of Lancaster Public Libraries author event. When: April 13 at 11 a.m. Where: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster. Cost: Tickets are $50 and include a paperback copy of Dugoni's latest book, “Her Deadly Game.” Proceeds from the event benefit the Library System of Lancaster County. More info: To purchase tickets, contact Cathy Doremus at cdoremus12@gmail.com. Checks should be made payable to The Council of Friends.