Fredrik Backman – the No. 1 New York Times-bestselling Swedish author of “A Man Called Ove” – is scheduled to make an in-person appearance at the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg at 7 p.m. on March 1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Backman will discuss the upcoming film adaptation of his 2012 hit debut novel “A Man Called Ove” starring Tom Hanks. Backman will also talk about his beloved “Beartown” series, as well as his previous works.

Proof of vaccination is required to attend the in-person event. A livestream option is available for those who wish to attend virtually via Zoom; a link will be sent 24 hours and 1 hour before the event. Tickets to the event include a signed paperback of your choice of one of Backman’s novels. In-person tickets are $19.67 and virtual tickets are $28.16. Those attending virtually will have a signed book of their choice mailed to them the day following the event.

Backman's novels available for purchase at the bookstore include “A Man Called Ove,” “Britt-Marie Was Here, “My Grandmother Asked Me To Tell You She's Sorry,” “Beartown,” “Us Against You” and “Anxious People.”

To purchase tickets, register for the virtual event and find more info on the Midtown Scholar Bookstore, visit the store's official website.