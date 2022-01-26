Acclaimed historical fiction author Erik Larson is scheduled to make an appearance at Lancaster Country Day School’s Gardner Theatre in February.

Midtown Scholar Bookstore, in partnership with WITF, Lancaster Country Day School and Lancaster Public Library, will present “An Evening with Erik Larson: The Splendid and the Vile" 7 p.m. Feb. 19.

The ticketed event includes a conversation with the New York Times Bestseller and WITF’s Scott Lamar. Tickets are $20 and include a signed paperback copy of Larson’s latest book “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz." Larson brings his trademark meticulously researched but flowing prose and cinematic style to this day-to-day portrait of Winston Churchill during his first year as prime minister, including the beginning of World War II.

Larson is the author of eight books including his 2003 historical nonfiction novel and New York Times No. 1 bestseller, “The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic and Madness at the Fair that Changed America.” The novel, which is set during the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair and tells the story of two men – an architect and a serial killer – is set to become a Hulu miniseries. “The Matrix” star Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in the series, according to Deadline. Hulu announced in 2019, according to Deadline, that it partnered with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to produce the adaptation.