For a young David Baldacci, author of more than 40 bestselling novels, the Richmond Public Library in Richmond, Virginia, was like an airport — it was a gateway to faraway locations.

“In the ’60s and ’70s, Richmond was a very segregated society and the library was really my way to travel the world and meet lots of people I otherwise wouldn’t have been exposed to,” says Baldacci, 61. “I got to see the world and I got to look at people who didn’t look like me, dress like me, eat like me, pray like me, but we have this core level of humanity.”

Baldacci continues his love and appreciation for public libraries with an upcoming appearance during the 20th annual fundraising event for the public libraries of Lancaster County at the Calvary Church in Lancaster on Nov. 18.

“I think the reason I’m a writer today is because I was a reader as a kid,” Baldacci says. “I liked opening up a book and diving into someone else’s imagination. And there was this appeal of creating one of my own that other people could read too. I don’t think that would’ve happened except for the fact that I was such a voracious reader as a kid.”

Baldacci’s highly anticipated appearance was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“His upcoming appearance has generated a level of enthusiasm to the point where over 900 people, who paid for their tickets, have patiently waited since 2020 without requesting a refund,” says Mary Ann Heltshe-Steinhauer, a representative of the Council of Friends of Lancaster County Public Libraries. “Even during the major delays we’ve experienced in planning this fundraising event, the public support for our libraries has been remarkable.”

Baldacci himself is a staunch supporter of libraries and literacy advocacy. When Baldacci began his writing career, he and his wife launched the Wish You Well Foundation to support adult and family literacy.

Baldacci’s latest book “Mercy” comes out on Nov. 16. “Mercy” is the fourth and final book in the Atlee Pine series, which follows Pine as she searches for her twin sister Mercy, who was abducted at the age of 6.

The acclaimed thriller writer took some time to talk about his love of reading, libraries, his latest book “Mercy” and more during a phone interview.

What sort of books did you discover at the library as a kid?

I loved all sorts of books. Fantasy books were my favorite as a young child. Every kid loves imaginary stuff like that where animals can speak and do things with you and you can travel to places outside of the world. And I loved mysteries, too. I grew up with “Alfred Hitchcock and the Three Investigators,” “The Hardy Boys,” Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie. So it was really a well-rounded education for me outside of school. I would just go to the library and get a stack of books and read them all.

You and your wife started the Wish You Well Foundation to support adult and family literacy. How big of a problem is illiteracy in the United States?

It is very much a problem. Really 20% of Americans are functionally illiterate and probably another 20% don’t read at a level they should be reading at. There is a complete connection between illiteracy and poverty. People who have low literacy skills oftentimes can’t be self-sustaining and they live at low socio-economic levels.

And it’s dangerous for our democracy. I’ve been quoted often as saying the way a democracy really works is that you have a citizenry that’s well-read and can make informed decisions at the voting booth, and if you don’t have that, then democracy doesn’t work.

When I first started on my writing career, I went to a lot of events that were sponsored by libraries and literacy groups, so I got a crash course over the years in those fundamental problems, and my wife and I decided to create the Wish You Well Foundation to combat that problem. We fund literacy organizations across the country in pretty much all 50 states.

Obviously you want people to check out your books from the library, but what other books would you recommend?

I read one called “Caste” by Isabel Wilkinson about the caste systems around the world but also the United States. I have a really good friend, Bob Crais who writes the Elvis Cole series — he’s a detective set in Los Angeles. They’re just terrific. There’s a couple of British mystery authors — one is Ruth Ware. She writes books like “The Woman in Cabin 10.” I’m a big Jon Meacham fan. I think he has a new book out. I haven’t read it yet, but I read all his stuff.

What can you tell people about your latest book, “Mercy?”

I know that people have been following the series. They’ve been patient and I appreciate that. This is the fourth book of the series. The first book was titled “Long Road to Mercy,” and I was being quite literal. So everything has been building up in these past three books. And all the things that Atlee Pine and her sister have been finding out all come to a head. Everything is resolved and culminated in this novel. I think people will be surprised. There were two different ways I could have approached this novel and the way that I did it, I think was the right way and it gives the most punch and gratification to the reader.

Is there any writing project you’ve always wanted to do but haven’t tried yet?

I certainly love to read nonfiction and a lot of my books require a lot of research — in some ways they’re sort of fiction and nonfiction, but maybe a nonfiction book might be a goal to do. Just take on a subject, do the research and then present it to readers with my take on it. That would be interesting.

If you were going to write a nonfiction book today what would be the subject?

With all due deference to the previous writer, I would probably do sort of a nonfiction account of “1984.”