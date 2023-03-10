Internationally bestselling author Brianna Wiest has written essay collections, a poetry collection, sponsored content for major brands and thoughtful articles for national and Lancaster-based publications. Her books have sold more than a million copies.

The Elizabethtown College graduate and former Lancaster County resident, who now lives in Big Sur, California, will return to Lancaster this spring to promote her latest book, "The Pivot Year: 365 Days to Become the Person You Truly Want to Be." The book reflects Wiest's ability to keep moving and growing.

Wiest, whose works are currently being translated into more than 20 languages, is set to appear for a live conversation with New York Times bestselling author Alex Elle at the Fulton Theatre at 7 p.m. May 9. General admission tickets to the event, presented by Midtown Scholar Bookstore, are $20 and include a signed copy of Wiest's book. Tickets can be purchased here. Attendees will receive copies of the book upon entry. Additional copies of Wiest and Elle's books will be available at the event.

According to a Midtown Scholar press release about the event and the book, "The Pivot Year" aims, with the aid of 365 daily meditations, to unlock readers' inner potential and help readers bridge the space between where they are and where they want to go. "Remember," Wiest writes, "that the person you're becoming is already within you."

