In some ways, perhaps, the odds were stacked against Alice McDermott becoming a successful fiction writer. McDermott, 66, whose middle-class parents were the children of immigrants, grew up in New York City, where she attended public schools.
McDermott says her parents always had books in their hands and were dutiful about reading to her.
Despite that love of words, however, McDermott says her parents, who had grown up in the shadows of the Great Depression and World War II, weren’t exactly thrilled when she announced her intention to make writing her profession.
“I can’t say they were actually joyous at the idea when I proposed being an English major and becoming a writer,” McDermott says during a telephone interview.
“Out of the goodness of their hearts, the advice was: ‘Why don’t you get your secretarial skills perfected and then you can work in a publishing house and have health care.”
McDermott, who admits to something of a stubborn streak that tells her to push forward when someone wants to hold her back, persevered.
And that persistence paid off as McDermott, who will be on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College Tuesday to deliver the Hausman Lecture, became one of America’s finest writers, turning out critically praised novels that also found their way onto the bestseller lists.
McDermott’s second novel, “That Night,” validated her choice of career early on. Though it didn’t win, the 1987 novel was a finalist for the National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize and the Pen/Faulkner Award.
She won the National Book Award for her 1998 novel “Charming Billy,” and two other novels, “At Weddings and Wakes” (1992) and “After This” (2006), were both finalists for the Pulitzer. “After This” was longlisted for the National Book Award.”
Her most recent novel, “The Ninth Hour,” which unfolds in the early part of the 20th century and tells the story of a widow, her daughter and the convent of nuns who serve their Irish-American neighborhood in New York City, was published in 2017 and made that year’s best-of lists for the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and NPR. Of the novel, the New York Times wrote: “McDermott has extended her range and deepened it, allowing for more darkness, more generous lashings of the spiritual . . . Vivid and arresting . . . Marvelously evocative.”
“To be taken seriously was huge for me,” says McDermott of the reception her first novel received. “I mean, it was important to have mentors in college who took me seriously as a writer. Then, to have an editor and a publisher and have your work read and written about ...
“But right away there’s also: That was then; what are you doing now?”
McDermott has likely always been able to answer that question. From the beginning, she has approached fiction writing as she would any other job, getting up in the morning and working through the day.
“With a middle-class background, it’s get up and go to your desk, go to work,” she says. “You’re no different than a waitress or a surgeon. You have a job to do.”
McDermott, who lives with her husband, a neuroscientist, outside Washington, D.C., says that never changed, even when they were raising their three children.
“Mommy has to go to work,” McDermott says she told her children, “even though mommy works in that room over there and is not punching a time clock. It’s my obligation.”
McDermott, who taught for many years at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore until her recent retirement, says she advises her female students not to take time off from writing if they do have children because “you have to keep it going.”
That’s never been a problem for McDermott, who says she always works on two novels at the same time.
“It’s a terrible thing to do,” McDermott says. “I always make sure I tell students that this is just my crazy way of working. It’s not a good way of working. I don’t know, it’s just something I have fallen into. It seems to be something I need to do. “
McDermott, who says the writers William Faulkner, Virginia Woolf and Vladimir Nabokov instilled in her a love of language, insists she never quite knows where a novel is going to lead when she starts it. She says she believes she knows where it’s going to go, but has found that as the writing continues “you sort of teach yourself what the book wants to be.”
“As the writer,” she says, “you’re also your own first reader. And if there’s not a sense that you are discovering something through the writing, just the way a reader hopes to be discovering something, then why do it? If you think you know the whole story and you’ve got it in your head and it’s just a matter of writing it down, why go through all the hard work of writing something down. Just call up a friend and tell them the story.”
Though McDermott, through determination and hard work, has consistently excelled at the profession she chose at a young age, she says she always feels like a novice when she sits down to start a book. And she’s always grateful for the opportunity to open a new chapter in her writing career.
“It’s a great privilege,” she says. “I’ve never taken for granted that I get to write what I want to write. I’ve never been pressured to write something that might be commercial or less than something I feel has integrity. That I’ve had the support of of my editor and my publisher and my readers, it still astonishes me.
“It’s a wonderful privilege to have the freedom to pursue any art in this culture that is not first and foremost about monetary gain or playing on the public in some way to get money out of them.”
Though she retired from her teaching position, McDermott says she has no plans to give up writing. She says her publisher plans to release a collection of her essays next year and a novel will follow in 2021.
“Those of us who are bitten with this pursuit, nobody asked us to start it, so why should we stop it?”