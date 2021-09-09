A “Blue’s Clues” video from Berks County native Steve Burns has warmed the hearts of millions and even brought a few millennials to tears.

From 1996 to 2002, Burns starred in the popular Nickelodeon show alongside its namesake Blue — a speckled blue puppy who scattered clues for Burns and the audience to find. His recent video, posted on the Nick Jr. Twitter page, explaining his departure 20 years ago has amassed almost 34 million views.

Burns, a 1992 Boyertown High School graduate, passed hosting duties off to his “brother” Joe, played by Donovan Patton, until the show’s end in 2006. A reboot of the cartoon, “Blue’s Clues and You!” premiered in 2019 featuring the “Blue’s Clue’s” first Asian American host, Joshua Dela Cruz.

In the video, Burns speaks to his loyal fans as if they were still the kids who watched him years ago.

“Remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue,” he said in the video. “And then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time. Can we just talk about that?”

After a pause, he acknowledges his departure was “kind of abrupt.” In the show, he packs his bags and heads to college. Though he didn’t climb onto a two-dimensional bus in real life, he did really head to DeSales University in Center Valley to major in theater.

“That was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time,” he said. “Now I am literally doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

He may be wearing the same striped lime-green rugby he once donned as the “Blue’s Clues” host but much has changed in the last two decades. Challenges in life no longer look like clues hidden in a cartoon house but take shape as student loans, jobs and families, he said.

“Look at all you have done and all that you have accomplished in all that time,” Burns said in the video. “It’s just so amazing, right?”

And to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Blue’s Clues,” Burns joined Patton and Dela Cruz in the “You Can’t Spell Blue without YOU” music video.

With his statement to fans and the new music video, Burns’ return to character has started a frenzy among fans.

TikTok user bmotheprince’s most recent video reacting to Burns’ video received 2.6 million views and thousands of comments. The Boston-based actor and comedian has garnered 1.8 million followers with skits about millennials, a name given to the generation born between 1981 and 1996.

But some are less willing to forgive the host’s disappearance. In a recent video, TikTok user kaychelle_ said she wants an apology from Burns.

“We’re hurt,” she said in the clip. “I really want an apology. You just left us with Blue like that?”

However, Burns says his fans and the memories they made together have stayed with him over the years.

“After all these years, I never forgot you,” he said in the video. “Ever.”