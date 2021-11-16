Once again, Berks County native and original Blues Clues actor Steve Burns has the internet in an uproar - this time, with his new TikTok account.

Burns posted his first TikTok Sunday under the handle @hioutthereitsmesteve.

In the 14 second video, Burns confesses that he doesn’t understand TikTok but the over one million fans who liked it don’t seem to mind.

Burns previously resurfaced in September with a video explaining his departure from the Nickelodeon show 20 years ago.

Several verified TikTok users including Elyse Myers, who went viral sharing her worst first date experience, commented on the former actor’s TikTok offering encouragement.

Burns seems to blame Scott Hoying, a Pentatonix member, for this social media venture.

When Hoying commented “WELCOME OMG,” Burns replied “This is all your fault.”

Despite the apparent hesitancy to the platform, Burns hasn’t stopped with the wholesome content Millennials love him for.

His most recent TikTok is a one minute wordless video caption “I’m just giving you the attention we both know you deserve.”

Verified user @Rod who is known on TikTok for “translating the Millennial experience,” as he explains in his bio, commented that he “Needed this today.”

Actor and comedian Mackenzie Barmen commented “You are the gift that keeps giving.”

Over 760,000 users have followed Burns since his debut Sunday.