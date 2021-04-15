Jeremiah Wilson was 30 minutes from his destination.

While driving from his job installing doors to see his girlfriend Liz, Wilson, 33, fell asleep at the wheel. His van careened into a tree and flipped into a nearby boulder field. That accident was in June of 2020, and in the months that followed, Wilson’s life changed dramatically.

After months of physical therapy, hospital and rehab visits, Wilson is considered quadriplegic with an Incomplete C4 spinal cord injury, which is a designation considered both common and severe in terms of the range of spinal cord injuries.

“(You think about) things like accessibility and the life after an accident like this ... it changes everything, in ways that you wouldn't necessarily think about,” says Jeremiah’s sister, Hadassah Wilson. “This is like, how do we get Jeremiah to the point where he can enjoy his daily life, how do we set him up for success?”

If You Go What: Jeremiah’s Journey Benefit Concert When: Sunday, April 18, 4-7 p.m. Where: Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster, in person, and virtually on Triforce Pro Audio’s Facebook page. Cost: The in-person event is now sold out, but the suggested donation for viewing online is $10 More info: lanc.news/WilsonConcert.

A central way that the Wilson family plans to create that path to success is by way of a benefit concert to raise funds for a wheelchair-accessible van for Jeremiah. The concert, which will take place at Tellus360 on Sunday, April 18, features Tuck Ryan, Liz Fulmer, Leo DiSanto, Pushin’ Time, Nick Cove & the Wandering and Hadassah Edith.

In addition, Triforce Pro Audio will be on hand to livestream the event, and several businesses donated items for a raffle. Jeremiah, who was a voracious painter prior to his accident and has picked up the brush once again for therapeutic purposes, will be contributing two paintings to a silent auction.

Hadassah says that her brother’s intense injury, coupled with the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, has made it a struggle for the family to decide what to do next.

Hadassah has been a noteworthy musician for years in Lancaster city, whether through the band Vivien Leigh Documentary, or her own solo work as Hadassah Edith, usually paired with guitarists Andy Mowatt or Scott Bookman, and piano player Tuck Ryan.

“I thought, let me see if I can schedule some sort of benefit that is more of a concert, one we can also livestream and do kind of a virtual thing, too,” Hadassah explains. “I approached it like, I have a little bit of connection to a lot of different people and on some level, it gives me a stepping stone to be able to do this. I reached out to the community, and obviously, the response has been overwhelming. People have been so amazing, and everyone has volunteered their time and skills, so I’ve been floored by the willingness to make this happen.”

Team showing up

When the time came to decide where to host the fundraiser, the Wilson family didn’t have to spend much time wondering.

“I didn’t even have to ask for Tellus. Kev (O’Mahony, a manager at Tellus360) reached out to me,” Hadassah says. “Beyond that, when the accident happened, I was so in shock. I was still bartending there and Kev and the team there were just incredible. They’ve really stressed that they want me to focus on my family, and so when I put a post up on Facebook (asking for help), Kev reached out to me personally and said, ‘I want to offer for you to have the event at Tellus, whatever that means, free of charge.’ It was just phenomenal to see the people that reached out.”

Assisting with both the event and the donation system for Jeremiah is the Radnor-based non-profit Help Hope Live. Essentially, the nonprofit operates as a go-between for families and the often-astronomical financial costs that come with medical problems. The money earned through the benefit concert will go to Help Hope Live, which allows the non-profit to directly pay for needs and services so that the family isn’t affected by income or assets for insurance or medical benefits purposes.

Help Hope Live PR coordinator Emily Progin estimates that the company is currently assisting 50 people in the Lancaster County area with similar cases.

“We all grew up really closely knit, so learning not to experience a trauma as if it was my own has been quite the learning curve,” Hadassah says. “I still can’t really imagine being Jeremiah right now. Part of this has been accepting, you know, that I don’t know what he’s found peace with. I imagine what I would grieve, and I know what I’m grieving for him, but there’s so much that could happen between now and next week in science, in his own body, we just don't know.”

Similarly unknown for Hadassah, and several of the participating musicians, is the fact that they haven’t performed inside a building for over a year, much less a fundraising concert.

Hadassah says that she’ll have to compartmentalize the part of her as Hadassah Edith, the performer, from Hadassah Wilson, the sister helping her brother.

“Jeremiah is going to be there, and this will be the first time that he’ll be out and about in this type of way,” says Hadassah. “I’m excited for him to see the support, because he’s had a pretty specific perspective and viewpoint being in hospital beds and small spaces, and now being in a broader space where he’s well taken care of. I think it’s going to be overwhelming for him to see how many people have really shown up.”