Teenagers are at the heart of "Grease," the musical-turned-movie sensation following high schoolers in the 1950s.

So, it should be no surprise that young people are central to the Fulton Theatre's production of the show, too.

"Grease" debuted June 15, beginning the last production of the theater's 2022-23 season. Shows continue through July 23.

While it's a fun, lighthearted way to end the season, it also serves as a learning opportunity for many local up-and-coming teen actors.

Many of the high schoolers seen on stage are actual high schoolers, most of whom hail from Lancaster County and are in the early days of their acting careers.

The teens are in the ensemble and help to tell the story of two high school groups, the Burger Palace Boys and the Pink Ladies.

Danny Zuko (Nick Cortazzo), the leader of the boys, and Sandy Dumbrowski (Taylor Quick), a new student at Rydell High School, have a summer romance before discovering they'll be in the same school come fall.

Zuko and Dumbrowski have to navigate their feelings for each other while also maintaining — or building — their reputations in school.

The teen ensemble includes Manheim Central High School student Ava Graff, 16; Warwick High School students Jack Packer, 14, and Piper Sobon, 17; J.P. McCaskey High School graduate George Fenimore, 18; Pequea Valley High School student Nicholas Ammon, 16; PA Cyber School student Ariana Stambaugh, 16; York Catholic High School student Elliott Evans, 16, and Lampeter-Strasburg High School graduate Kylee Waller, 20.

Graff and her family have been visiting the Fulton Theatre since she was a young child, she says.

When Graff performed for the first time on stage, she says it was sentimental to see the seat where she and her family usually sat.

"Being on stage is pretty surreal," Graff says. "It's really cool to feel like I'm growing up and achieving my dreams and being the people I've watched since I was little."

The teen ensemble members agreed that it's a great experience to be able to work with professional actors, many of whom have worked in Broadway theaters.

"I know a lot of us are heading to college in the next few years, and getting to talk to the actors about their experience has really helped shape us for what we're trying to go for," says Sobon.

Most of the teen ensemble takes part in the Fulton Theatre's learning program called the Academy of Theatre.

The program offers workshops and hands-on opportunities for young actors.

"It's not common that you get to shadow and work with people in a profession you want to pursue," says Evans. "This has been an outstanding opportunity to do that. It's been amazing."

One of the main cast members, 22-year-old Austin Nedrow, who plays Doody in "Grease," has performed with the Fulton Theatre since 2012 when he first starred in the theater's "Gypsy" production. (And that role has a special connection to Lancaster County; Barry Pearl, who played Doody in the 1978 film version with John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, is from Lancaster and has performed on the Fulton stage.)

After "Gypsy," Nedrow started taking classes with the theater's Academy program, leading him to roles in productions like "Mary Poppins Jr.," "A Christmas Carol" and "Disney's Newsies."

"Grease" is Nedrow's first professional contract after graduating from the University of Michigan, marking a full-circle moment for Nedrow.

"I spent many hours just watching the adults in the room do theater, make live art and tell stories," Nedrow says. "(Fulton Theatre) offered a place to learn what it really means to be an actor in the room ... and what it means to be a real collaborator."

Doody, Nedrow's character, is part of Zuko's group, the Burger Palace Boys. Doody is sweet and innocent, perhaps a little awkward at times.

"He's a really fun character. Very juvenile in the best sense of it," Nedrow says. "Very playful."

Nedrow loves playing the character for many reasons, but one of the main draws is when he gets to pick up an acoustic guitar and perform "Those Magic Changes" in front of the audience.

He loves working with the teens, too, as he gets to help them build their careers at a formative time.

"We've got a bunch of great teenagers that are helping us to tell the story and make 'Grease' a really big event," Nedrow says. "A lot of them are about to go through their college auditions ... It's really cool seeing them go through the process, and even being a small part of their journey."