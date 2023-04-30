Basketball is often compared to jazz for its fluid movements, fast pace and improvisational teamwork. But when it comes to baseball, ambient music is the genre I’d compare it to. And while, Bryce Harper and Brian Eno might not have much in common on the surface, both baseball and the “Music For Airports”-maker are perfect for dipping in and out of with various levels of attention.

Despite Major League Baseball’s recent rule changes to speed up the game, baseball is just designed to be a little slower. The regular season is about twice as long as the NBA season and more than nine times longer than the NFL regular season. With that amount of games, it’s hard for, say, a Phillies fan to dedicate the same amount of enthusiasm for each game like they would for one of 17 regular season Eagles games and still have a life away from the TV. Though, in my opinion, no sport can match baseball’s level of intensity when the stakes are high.

I’ve been a fan of the Phillies since I was a kid. I remember listening to Richie Ashburn and Harry Kalas broadcasts while sipping on one of those Hugs drinks that came in the little plastic barrels. I watched the evil Joe Carter hit a ninth-inning home run off Mitch Williams in ‘93 World Series at my childhood home in Lititz. I watched Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley and Co. win the team’s second-ever World Series title in 2008 from a barstool in Los Angeles. I’ve watched long, long losing seasons, eventually switching to early September NFL and college football games instead of the Phils. And I superstitiously clutched a wooden bat and wore a lucky hat during last year’s incredible — and anxiety-inducing — run into and through the playoffs to the World Series.

I’m old enough to remember watching John Kruk play for the Phillies. Now I listen to him provide truly colorful commentary alongside Tom McCarthy. (I’d actually argue that Kruk’s commentary gets better the worse the Phillies are playing.)

While many people’s summer soundtracks include The Weeknd, Drake or Taylor Swift, mine features collaborations Kruk and McCarthy or radio announcers Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen and Kevin Stocker as well as the Phillies’ walk-up songs.

Actually, I’m just as often listening to music while the Phillies game is on mute on TV, but the point is, in our apartment, baseball is always on during the summer whether or not my wife and I are really super-focused on the game. I’m not a casual fan, but I do spend a good amount of the season watching the games casually.

Sometimes I’ll watch every pitch of a game or even an entire three-game series, other times, if the game is lopsided or just boring I might switch to a movie or something. I’ll tune into the radio for an inning or two as I drive to the grocery store or just check the ESPN app for the box score before I go to bed.

Watching baseball on a regular basis throughout the course of a season — without being so rigid about it that you can’t miss a game in favor of spending a nice Sunday afternoon at the beach or the park — is the perfect way to take in the season. You start to develop a relationship to the players, coaches and announcers. You’re there for the hit streaks and the slump, the doubleheaders and rain-outs, the walk-offs and blown saves — and even if you don’t catch them live, there’s always the highlights.

And if you do end up with a truly magical season, like last year’s Phillies team gave the fans, it’s all the more special when you’ve watched the team — even just casually — through the whole season.

Phish, CAN, Ghostface Killah, or Coltrane — maybe some Brian Eno — is on my stereo, but baseball is on the TV. It’s the ambient music of sports. And, I know John Kruk is a music fan, so there’s always hope for a Kruk x Eno collab.

Mike Andrelczyk is a staff writer for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.