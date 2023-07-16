I’m the youngest child in my family and the only girl. When I was born, my Aunt Maggie was so excited by a brand-new world of pinks and frills that she made sure I received my first Barbie doll before I even left the hospital. Aunt Maggie destined me to love Barbies — and I didn’t fight it.

My parents moved to a new house while I was in elementary school. Before we officially moved in, my mom and I took a load of boxes over. While my mom unpacked dishes in the kitchen, I sprawled out with my Barbies in the empty living room, exhilarated by the breadth of my new carpet canvas. Having that time to myself with my Barbies helped me feel more at home in our new space.

Like many families, pizza was a weekly menu staple. Our preferred pizza shop used a tiny piece of circular white plastic with toothpick-thin legs to keep the top of the box from sticking to the cheese. My mom used to lovingly handwash them after dinner so I could use it as a table for my Barbie dolls.

In anticipation of the new “Barbie” movie in theaters July 21, we recently asked LNP | LancasterOnline readers to share Barbie memories of their own. My pizza plastic hack seems pretty elementary in comparison to some of the ingenuity I read in the following submissions.

Beyond the creative fun, though, I was nearly moved to tears several times arranging our reader responses. One thing became clear: these dolls are so much more than just toys to their owners. They also provide an outlet for a child’s limitless imagination — and at times, a much-needed escape. As adults, they offer us a window to a simpler time.

Thank you to every reader who responded to our call for Barbie memories. I might even see you at a movie theater next weekend. (I’ll be wearing hot pink, of course.)

LOCAL EVENT Penn Cinema in Lititz will roll out a pink carpet Thursday to celebrate the “Barbie” premiere. There will be a Barbie photo opportunity and a chance to win themed prizes. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m. — but tickets are limited. Visit penncinema.com or see the event's Facebook page for more information.

Handmade outfits

My favorite Barbie memories center around my dear, childless aunt, Mary, who thought all of her nieces loved Barbies. She was probably the person who originally bought me a Barbie (with “real” eyelashes!) in the early 1970s, but what I remember most is that for a number of Christmases, she gave us girls Barbie outfits that were handmade by her friend. They were wrapped individually, and we could choose our gift, but there seemed to be an unwritten rule that we couldn’t trade the outfits, which sometimes was disappointing for me! We cousins enjoyed dressing our dolls in their numerous outfits, but sadly my Barbie never had any adventures, as I preferred reading and playing with my stuffed animals.

My children enjoyed playing with their own Barbies in the 1990s, and now my grandchildren will occasionally play with their parents’ Barbies. I have shown them my Barbie, who is probably more than 50 years old now, and tell them the story of the handmade clothing given to me by my Aunt Mary. It’s a nostalgic and sweet memory for me.

My husband, Dave, also has a Barbie memory. He had a great group of elementary school friends who loved all sorts of games, but they sometimes had a difficult time agreeing on what to play. The threat of “If no one decides on something, we’ll play Barbies!” usually caused the boys to hastily agree to a game, but one time, they couldn’t. Dave got his sister’s Barbies from her room, and the boys sat down and played with them. It lasted for about five minutes, and the group decided that some other game (ANY other game) was certainly going to be much more fun than playing with Barbies!

— Deb Bendit, Landisville

I got my Barbie doll as a Christmas present in 1959 when I was 6 years old. Back then, you only got one Barbie. Mine was the version with red hair and a ponytail. My three cousins and I would “play Barbies” together every Friday night when we visited our grandmother.

My special memories are the clothes my mother sewed for my Barbie doll. Some of the things she made were a pretty flowered kimono, a brocade evening gown and a velvet skating outfit that included a matching hat. The jewel of the collection was a beautiful wedding gown, complete with sequins and a flowing veil.

As a child, I thought the outfits were nice, but felt disappointed that I didn’t get the accessories that came with the store-bought clothes. Over the years I have come to understand what a labor of love sewing those miniature clothes was and I appreciate the effort my mother put into expanding my doll’s wardrobe. I still have and cherish the lovely outfits my mom made, all stored in my vintage deluxe Barbie doll case, of course.

— Anita Proctor, Pequea

My sister and I played with Barbies a lot in our childhood. My mother crocheted and sewed outfits for our dolls (which I still have.) I don’t know how she could sew such small sleeves!

My sister liked to change the looks of her Barbie doll, and she cut off her hair!

We did not have a Ken doll, but my brother had a G.I. Joe Action figure doll. So, we borrowed him so he could “date” our Barbie dolls!

We were 10-12 years old when we played, and that was around 1967!

— Donna Tice, Lebanon

Back in the 1960s, my mother made many of my Barbie clothes, often from remnants of the clothing she made for me. She loved to sew, and I loved getting new Barbie outfits!

Between those clothes and my Barbie Little Theatre and the outfits that went along with that — Guinevere and Sir Lancelot, Cinderella and Prince Charming, and The Thousand and One Nights — my best friend and I would set up all of our Barbie stuff on my front porch and keep our stories going for days at a time. We’d just throw blankets over everything and pick up where we left off!

— Beth Buckwalter, Lancaster

I received my Barbie in the early 60's. She looks great for an almost 63 year old. The ponytail is still high and tight and blond. She still fits in her iconic black and white one piece bathing suit. I have her black carrying case full of clothes and accessories, along with her BFF Midge, little sister Skipper, and boyfriend Ken. My dad's oldest sister was a wonderful seamstress and made lots of clothes for my Barbie. My sister and I were very protective of our Barbies and would hide them when our cousins came to visit. I also did not allow my two daughters to play with them.

— Cheryl Bailey, Wrightsville

Barbie mishaps

This is a Barbie memory from 1966. By then, I was well out of the playing-with-dolls stage, but still had a long-neglected Barbie. She was one of the originals, and if I hadn’t given her a Viking funeral shortly after this incident, my financial future might have been more secure. At this time, my family lived in rural Indiana where my little brother was a 5 year old at the mercy of two older sisters.

“G.I. Joe & Barbie”

Barbie the doll married G.I. Joe

against our brother’s wishes.

What fun it was to torment him as

Barbie smothered Joe with kisses.

G.I. Joe would often leave Barbie

to carry out dangerous missions.

Once he was severely wounded when

attacked by a litter of kittens.

Barbie bravely filled her days with

Fashion, a Dream House and a car.

We’d hide Joe and tell little brother

Joe was hanging out in a bar.

G. I. Joe deployed in a parachute jump,

he spent days tangled up in a tree.

Brother didn’t know he’d gone missing,

The mission was top secret, you see.

Then Barbie was found in a sandbox

covered with magic marker tattoos,

wearing camouflage for make-up

and combat boots instead of shoes.

— Gayle Ray, Lititz

When we were little, me (8) and my brother Brandon (6), we lived on a street that formed a small river when it rained. My brother would take my Barbies and put them in a box and float them down the street or river. Once he put a G.I. Joe in with my Barbie and sent them away to live happily ever after. I was not too happy that he sent my favorite doll on such an adventure. Luckily, when the water subsided, we found the box with the stowaways.

— Amber Luta

The 1970s were our heyday for all things Barbie. My sister is 3 years older than me, so much of our other play ended tumultuously. Barbies, however, were a time when we could each do our own thing and occasionally come together for swim parties or weddings.

We each had one Barbie and one knockoff Ken doll. We had a car, a camper and eventually my prized Christmas gift: the Barbie townhouse with a pull-string elevator. Before we got the convertible, we would use our Dad’s brown corduroy slippers as cars. We drove those things all over the basement and they doubled as comfy beds too.

My sister’s large-headed “Madge” doll had a grease smudge on her forehead when she flew down our driveway and got stuck under our Dad’s 1969 VW bug. She has that reminder to this day. (Upon further research, I think she was called Tressy. Her hair grew out of her head and then you pushed a button to make it short. I guess we just named her Madge! )

Friends would come over to play and bring their dolls. We would get a big bucket of soapy water and have Barbie swim parties. This was immensely fun in the summer, but always meant head removal later for drying out.

The other important part of playing Barbies was the clothing! We did have some store-bought pieces; however, some of the best came by parcel post all the way from Florida. Our beloved immigrant grandmother learned her sewing trade in the mills of NYC, and she had a nice business when they retired to Florida. I cannot imagine how she crafted these tiny perfect jackets and dresses, but we still have them to this day and pull them out to reminisce occasionally.

Our Barbies were enjoyed by our own kids and perhaps someday, (by) our grandkids. I hope this new Barbie movie inspires a new generation to put away the video games and explore the fantastical imaginative world of Barbie and friends.

— April Norman and Cathy Wolf (sisters), Lititz and Lancaster

Getting creative

My daughter Debbie was born in 1967, and she started playing with Barbies at 2. She is 55 now, and at 11 had a Barbie collection. Her grandmother knitted clothes for her Barbies, which she still has. She had a Barbie house, car and horse. Before Mattel made a Barbie horse, she wrote to the company when she was about 12 and said they should make a horse for Barbie. They did answer her letter, thanked her and said a horse was not in their future design department. They came out with one a couple of years later. I like to think she put the idea in their heads!

— Harriet Braungard, Lititz

My sister, Becky, and I played with our Barbies in the early 1960s, and we did not have living room furniture for our Barbie dolls. We improvised and used our mother’s bowl of artificial wax fruit; a banana was a sofa, an apple was a chair and a bunch of grapes was a recliner. We had different squares of material, and we tied them on our Barbies with ribbon for dresses or gowns. I sewed some of our Barbie clothes on our sewing machine, and entered a long white gown in the Ephrata Fair and won a first prize!

— Jean Slaymaker, Ephrata

I don’t think Barbie ever had a last name, but mine did. It was Barbie Taylor (like Elizabeth Taylor, the beautiful actress). So, my Barbie adventures began daily during the summers in the mid ’60s, outside on the front porch of the house with my younger sister (by 18 months) and a neighbor girl (a few years younger than I). Back then, we didn’t have Barbie Dream Houses, cars, ponies and all those accessories they have today. But we would each set up a makeshift stage and begin our adventures. I really think I could have written some scenes for a movie back then. I held the attention of an audience of two captivated. As they just sat there and watched me perform. Good memories are never forgotten.

— Sue Alleman, Manheim

Barbies sure were the thing!

A few of my Barbie memories were the material you could purchase that was pre-printed with a variety of Barbie clothes. You would cut them out and sew them together. You were very fortunate if you had a family member that could sew, knit and/or crochet! Wow! The cool clothes you would then receive! We’d swap items back and forth! What fun!

We (young kids of the early ’60s) were very creative when it came to our dolls. There were not all the snazzy accessories that today’s kids have.

We used straight pins with colored heads — the bigger the head the better — for Barbie’s earrings. There was a trick to it, though. If you put the pin in straight across, the point would come out the other side of Barbie’s head! You learned how to angle the pin just right, diagonally, to keep the sharp point inside Barbie’s head.

If you had little white bead necklaces for your doll, you were lucky! My favorite Barbie was the one with the short bubble cut — which I still have, ear holes and all!

Oh, the many hours of fun we had! No batteries, no computers, just hours and hours of creative fun!

— Debra Kalbach

When I was little, my mom and I would go to flea markets and yard sales in search of clothes and accessories for my K-Mart store Barbies. It was so much fun to build my own Barbie world with the vintage finds. If Barbie, Ken and Skipper weren’t enough for the day’s story, I’d borrow my younger brother’s action figures as extras. I remember Barbie defeating and then befriending the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man with the help of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

— Christina Bracken, Lititz

Barbie has done many things. One year, she was even a pilgrim.

When I was 10, my social studies teacher assigned a creative project. We were doing a unit on the first Thanksgiving, and were to create something depicting a part of that event. Having recently begun to sew simple things by hand, I decided to sew pilgrim clothing for my Barbie doll. I did not have a Ken doll, so I borrowed my brother’s G.I. Joe doll. Needless to say, my brother was not happy about that.

My mother found a sewing pattern for pilgrim clothing. Unfortunately, the pattern was for a much larger size. After many alterations, a few tears, and several safety pins, the dolls were ready. Barbie sported a long black dress with long sleeves and a white collar and a hat. G.I. Joe wore long black pants, a long-sleeved black shirt with a white collar, and a pilgrim hat made out of cardboard. Buckles were also made out of cardboard and painted. Shoes were made of black cloth. All the creations were displayed in a showcase at the school for some time. I got an A on the project with the help of Barbie.

— Eldonna Filardi, Ephrata

A way to connect with friends, family

My mother used to babysit me, my sister and my cousin every summer when we were off school. Our Barbie dolls were a big part of our summer. We would always play “hospital” with them. My mother was a registered nurse so we had plenty of medical supplies around our house growing up. We would bandage them with Ace bandages and Band-Aids, give them pretend medicine in a little Dixie cup and give them shots. We were always taking care of our Barbie dolls for some type of made-up illness or injury. The funny thing is that all three of us girls later became registered nurses.

— Cindy DeMora Rudy, Lancaster

I am almost 72 years old, and Barbie was part of my youth. I had the main Barbie doll, and some clothes, but my good friend Cindy (you know who you are), had ALL the great Barbie accessories, plus Ken and his accessories. I was in Heaven whenever I went to play at Cindy’s house. She had the house, the car, great clothes and we would play for hours. Cindy was never selfish, and always shared everything she had with all her friends. There are about four of us who talk about our elementary days, with playing Barbie dolls at Cindy’s house.

This gives me a good chance to say thank you to Cindy, for all those memories, and how much her friendship has meant.

— Martha Harnish Drager, Mount Joy

I am a lover of dolls. My love affair began a long time ago with a special doll called “Barbie.” I am a first-generation Barbie owner. I had one of the first dolls with the blonde ponytail and striped bathing suit. I also had a Midge and Skipper doll, which I still have to this day. My favorite memory is of collecting Barbie outfits and hanging them up in my case along with all the accessories to which I still have. The outfits were given to me on special occasions like birthdays and Christmas.

I passed on my love of Barbie to my daughter who at least once a week would hold a Barbie beauty contest with her dolls. She would give each one a name and dress them for the pageant. My husband and I would then be the judges and vote on a winner.

Our home was filled with many Barbie things: Barbie houses, a life-size Barbie, the Barbie Dream Date game, cases, Barbie clothes and of course all the dolls. I hate to admit it, but we still have them all. How can you part with these treasures?

— Diane Frey, Lancaster

Not just for kids

I so wanted a Barbie doll as a little girl. The neighbor girls each had a Barbie. It was around 1962-63 and we lived on a small farm near Fivepointville. Finances were tight, and in 1963, we had a baby brother.

Well, Christmas 1963 came up, and I snooped and found a doll. Not a Barbie, to my disappointment. It was Tammy. I found out Mom thought Barbie and her large bust was inappropriate.

I loved my Tammy. Mom made clothing for my Tammy and my sister’s Tammy. I still have her.

But I still wanted a Barbie, so at age 50, I started finding lovely vintage Barbie dolls at Goodwill and the thrift store. I started collecting. Now at 68, I have many, and a few years ago, I quit collecting. I still look, but I ran out of room. So, no more dolls.

— Debbie Lynch, Stevens

I bought my first Barbie in 1963. Bubble Cut Barbie was a beautiful brunette, in her black-and-white-striped swimsuit and red heels. Having the limited funds of a 10-year-old, I had to wait to save up my money for a dress for her, but I knew I wanted the sophisticated Sheath Sensation, a red, tightly fitted dress with gold buttons that reminded me of our then-first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy.

Slowly adding to Barbie’s apparel, I was also able to acquire Barbie’s flock-haired boyfriend, Ken, and later, her freckled-face best friend, Midge. I spent many hours with the three friends, planning shopping trips, romantic dinners and drives through the country in Barbie’s new tangerine-colored convertible, acquired on my 11th birthday.

On Christmas 1965, a treasure trove of beautiful handmade Barbie clothing arrived under our tree, including an exquisite white lace wedding dress and veil, a tennis outfit, a brocaded evening gown, and a gorgeous faux mink coat with a red satin lining. The quality of craftsmanship and attention to detail on these outfits was flawless. Suddenly, a whole new world of wardrobe changes, activities and excursions were imagined.

The years passed, and I moved into the world of adulthood with all the trappings of marriage, family and career. Barbie and friends were safely packed away but never forgotten. With each move through two states and eight houses, I always knew where my Barbies were and would occasionally bring them out of their hideaway for my daughters to play with gently.

My girls had their own versions of 1980s Barbies, with big hair and psychedelic mod clothing.

Their dolls were played with, but after a while, they lost interest and were cast aside for the likes of Holly Hobbie, Cabbage Patch Kids and My Friend, Jenny.

In 2014, during the process of one of our moves, we temporarily placed some packed boxes in a storage facility, where unfortunately, the lock was broken and many personal belongings were stolen, including my beloved Barbie doll collection. I was heartbroken.

Now, I know some will say, “they were only dolls,” but they represented more than that to me.

They were my escape from an unstable and turbulent childhood. When I played with my Barbie dolls, I could create through them the scenarios of normalcy I craved.

After the theft, I searched eBay and was able to buy the same vintage versions of my Barbie, Midge and Ken, but they are not the same. I also purchased a few authentic Barbie wardrobe pieces, but I packed them all up in a suitcase and placed them on a shelf in the attic. There they stay; I rarely take them out to look at them for they are imposters, merely clones of my own beloved dolls.

So now, after a few years of coming to terms with the theft, I realize that even though my dolls are no longer in my possession, my tender Barbie memories of afternoons spent in joyful play remain. Barbie, Ken and Midge will stay forever young in the chronicles of my youth. And those, no one can steal from me.

— Patricia Garbisch, Lancaster

As far back I can remember (1993) my favorite toys were Beanie Babies and Barbie! My cousins always wanted to play with babydolls/house, whereas I wanted to play Barbie and her fabulous life/her many careers.

Having turned 30 this June (I) was feeling nostalgic & trying to jump before the BIG Barbie trend, my 30th birthday party theme was Barbie, decked out in pink, complete with pink, sparkly cake, 6-foot Barbie box, pink floral arrangements, etc.!

—Lori Paliy

From readers outside of Lancaster County

My relationship with Barbie is lifelong. I am 61 years old. I still carry a Barbie purse (and) wear Barbie jewelry discreetly ... love everything Barbie.

I couldn't wait ‘til my granddaughter wanted to play Barbies.

As a child, my greatest Barbie memory is just constantly playing with my Barbies, having playdates just to play Barbies. But the way we played back then (in the 1960s), we didn't order every accessory on Amazon. We had to be creative. I used every household item I could to make "furniture" for the Barbies. Examples are deodorant can lids, green berry baskets — anything that Grandmom was going to throw away, I would see if I could use it in some way to play, and make a house setting.

I still remember hoping and hoping that Santa would bring me Malibu Barbie in approximately 1970 … and how excited I was to get it.

I love my Barbies to this day!

In my adult years, I have gotten many gifts that are Barbie, as everyone knows my love for all things Barbie.

I have many "special” Barbies, like Maria Van Trapp, Marilyn (Monroe), and almost an entire Christmas Barbie Collection ... and my favorites — wedding Barbies! That I have collected as an adult.

Another great memory is my aunt's best friend had her seamstress make me Barbie doll clothes from whatever fabrics her dresses were made from. I loved them and still cherish them. (They’re) made so much better then bought clothes.

And yes, pink is my favorite color!! I have many more memories. Can't wait to see the Barbie movie.

– Michele Yost, York

My relationship with Barbie is lifelong. I am 61 years old. I still carry a Barbie purse (and) wear Barbie jewelry discreetly ... love everything Barbie.

I couldn’t wait ‘til my granddaughter wanted to play Barbies.

As a child, my greatest Barbie memory is just constantly playing with my Barbies, having playdates just to play Barbies. But the way we played back then (in the 1960s), we didn’t order every accessory on Amazon. We had to be creative. I used every household item I could to make “furniture” for the Barbies. Examples are deodorant can lids, green berry baskets — anything that Grandmom was going to throw away, I would see if I could use it in some way to play, and make a house setting.

I still remember hoping and hoping that Santa would bring me Malibu Barbie in approximately 1970 … and how excited I was to get it.

I love my Barbies to this day!

In my adult years, I have gotten many gifts that are Barbie, as everyone knows my love for all things Barbie.

I have many “special” Barbies, like Maria Van Trapp, Marilyn (Monroe), and almost an entire Christmas Barbie Collection ... and my favorites — wedding Barbies! That I have collected as an adult.

Another great memory is my aunt’s best friend had her seamstress make me Barbie doll clothes from whatever fabrics her dresses were made from. I loved them and still cherish them. (They’re) made so much better then bought clothes.

And yes, pink is my favorite color!! I have many more memories. Can’t wait to see the Barbie movie.

– Michele Yost, York

I received my first Barbie from my grandparents when Barbie first came out in 1959. I was 7 years old. I was hooked from day one. She went wherever I went, and I would go to the toy section of stores like Sears and just want everything there.

I had a girlfriend up the street who also loved Barbie, and we would play with our Barbies together. We got the 1962 house, the 1962 Austin Healey, lots and lots of clothes that were bought and we carefully made (as careful as a 10 year old can be) and of course, Ken, Midge and Skipper.

We use to “drive” our cars up and down the steps. One day I let go — oops — broken bumper! I remember being devastated! I still have my car WITH the broken bumper and the fond memories of playing Barbies with a dear friend.

I also now have, 63 years later, a growing collection of Barbie things. My favorite is a complete set of the Christmas/Holiday Barbies that started in 1986 and continues! My husband, with the help of my daughter, still make sure I get her every Christmas. I too also still have my first Barbie. History now tells me she is a “first-run” Barbie. The first-run Barbie, and only the first run Barbie, had a solid body. They redesigned her with a hollow body after that. Today, my spare bedroom has shelves all the way around and my Barbies are displayed on these shelves. (There are a few Kens, Skippers and Tutis sprinkled in!) I still get so much joy out of just looking at them. It has a tendency to bring out the little girl in me. Friends who come to spend the night say it is a tad spooky to have so many pairs so eyes looking at them — haha.

– Pamela Silverman, Mechanicsburg