Badflower, a rock band best known for singles like "Ghost" and "30," will perform in Lititz this spring.

The band will perform at Mickey's Black Box, on Rock Lititz's campus, on Friday, April 8. Noise punk duo '68 will open the show.

Badflower was formed in 2013 in Los Angeles, but gained traction around 2016-2017 after the release of its EP, "Temper." The group has opened for bands like Pop Evil, Greta Van Fleet, The Struts, Red Sun Rising and Of Mice & Men.

In 2019, Badflower came out with its debut album, "OK, I'm Sick," which featured singles like "Ghost" and "Heroin," which combined have more than 75 million streams on Spotify.

Its second album, "This Is How the World Ends," released in 2021, and was named rock and metal magazine Loudwire's 38th best album of the year.

Opener '68 is known for its lead singer, Josh Scogin, who formerly was in a metalcore band called the Chariot. '68 most recently toured with nu-metal band Korn and rock band Staind.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit mickeysblackbox.eventbrite.com.